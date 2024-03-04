Kyndryl and Stellantis Announce Expanded Partnership

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl KD, the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced an expanded, multi-year agreement with Stellantis to manage and operate select essential business operations such as networking, data center support and local IT services support in Europe, North America and South America.

Building on the agreement announced in February 2023, Kyndryl will contribute to modernizing Stellantis' IT infrastructure, enabling the automaker to access a wider range of skilled technical resources and rebalance internal skills to enhance its focus on digital, cyber security, new business models and customer-centric solutions.

"Stellantis is working to reimagine mobility as we know it today and set new benchmarks in our fast-evolving industry. It means teaming with the world's technology leaders to offer innovative and sustainable products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of both customers and the planet. We are delighted to expand our partnership with Kyndryl to leverage the power of digital technologies and create value for society at large," said Gilles Feuntun, Vice President of Global Technology & Operations, Stellantis.

"We are honored to extend our relationship with Stellantis, a visionary and innovative company that is shaping the future of mobility. Our collaboration is based on a shared vision of digital transformation and innovation, leveraging Kyndryl's global scale, industry knowledge and technology expertise to help Stellantis achieve its strategic goals and ambitions," said Angelo Cirocco, Managing Partner, Kyndryl.

The two companies will keep collaborating to co-create and co-innovate solutions that enhance customer experience, operational efficiency, and sustainability in the automotive industry.

