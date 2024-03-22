FireScout AX to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions at Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) Conference

Loading... Loading...

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireScout AX, a pioneering leader in wildfire prevention technology, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) Conference, to be held in Reno, NV next week. The event will take place from March 26th to March 28th, 2024, at the Peppermill Resort.

Attendees are invited to visit FireScout AX at Booth #444, where they will have the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in wildfire prevention solutions. From state-of-the-art AI technology to innovative detection systems, FireScout AX remains at the forefront of safeguarding communities and natural habitats from the devastating impact of wildfires.

In addition to its exhibition presence, after having presented at the WUI 2023, FireScout AX was invited back to the main stage. FireScout AX is thrilled to announce a special presentation by its President and CEO, Michael Plaksin. Titled "Beyond Borders: FireScout AI - The Market Leader in Global Reach with Wildfire Prevention Solutions," this insightful session will delve into the company's unparalleled commitment to combating wildfires on a global scale. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26th, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm in Hall: Tuscany 11.

"We are eager to showcase our innovative solutions and share our vision for the future of wildfire prevention at the WUI Conference," adds Michael Plaksin, President and CEO of AX. "With wildfires posing an increasing threat to communities worldwide, it is imperative that we continue to advance technology and collaborate with stakeholders to mitigate these risks effectively."

AX encourages all conference attendees to join them at their Booth and attend Michael Plaksin's presentation to learn more about their groundbreaking efforts in wildfire management.

FireScout AX is a leading provider of advanced wildfire prevention technology, dedicated to safeguarding communities and ecosystems worldwide. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology and innovative detection systems, FireScout AX offers comprehensive solutions to mitigate the devastating impact of wildfires. For more information, visit http://www.FireScout.ai/.

About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and visual artificial intelligence (AI) including facial recognition, augmented reality, and more.

FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems.

We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the Western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.

Join the Conversation: Follow us on LinkedIn – AX and FireScout, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Palak Kapasi

Head of Marketing & Public Relations, AX

AXmedia@alcherainc.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14b5ad56-dcb4-47d3-8cee-73975bb6bfe6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b977e9b-95c7-41dd-978d-d43c787d048d