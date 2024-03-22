LIFECORE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. on Behalf of Lifecore Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. ("Lifecore" or the "Company") LFCR on behalf of Lifecore stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lifecore has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 20, 2024, Lifecore filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 28, 2023, which contained restatements of certain previously issued financial statements that corrected "errors involving the calculation of capitalized interest, valuation of inventories, and certain other adjustments related to previously divested businesses."

On this news, the price of Lifecore shares declined by $2.18 per share, or approximately 30.32%, from $7.19 per share on March 19, 2024 to close at $5.01 on March 20, 2024.

