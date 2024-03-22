SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of SSR Mining Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 17, 2024

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") SSRM between June 27, 2022 and February 12, 2024, both dates inclusive . You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Eric Lindemann v. SSR Mining Inc., et al. (Case No. 1:24-cv-00808) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/ssr-mining-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that SSR Mining made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants materially overstated SSR Mining's commitment to safety and the efficacy of its safety measures; (2) SSR Mining engaged in unsafe mining practices which were reasonably likely to result in a mining disaster; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

If you suffered a loss in SSRM securities, you have until May 17, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

