Kuehn Law Encourages NGM, CTLT, SDPI, and HRT Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NGM

NGM has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of The Column Group. Under the agreement, shareholders of NGM will be entitled to $1.55 per share in cash.

Catalent, Inc. CTLT



Novo Holdings has agreed to purchase Catalent. In accordance with the merger agreement, Catalent shareholders will receive $63.50 per share in cash.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. SDPI

Superior Drilling has agreed to be acquired by Drilling Tools International. Under the agreement, Superior Drilling will receive approximately $32.2 million in cash and stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation HRT



HireRight has agreed to be quired by affiliates of General Atlantic, L.P. and Stone Point Capital LLC. In this deal, each HireRight shareholder will be paid $14.35 per share in a cash transaction.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814