Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Celularity Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Celularity, Inc. CELU breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. The investigation concerns potential self-dealing. Shareholders may be entitled to damages and corporate governance reforms.



If you own CELU please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

