Sysco CEO Kevin Hourican, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, Louisville Fire Chief Brian O'Neill Announce Sysco Donations to Honor Heroic Bridge Rescue

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: On Friday, March 22, 2024, at 11:45 am ET, Sysco CEO Kevin Hourican, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Fire Chief Brian O'Neill will announce generous monetary and food donations made to honor the heroic efforts of first responders who rescued a Sysco delivery driver after a March 1st accident on the Clark Memorial Bridge.

A news conference will be followed by a private Sysco-hosted event for firefighters.

WHERE: Louisville Fire Training Academy at 1501 W. Hill St., Louisville, KY 40210

WHEN: Friday, March 22, 2024, at 11:45 – 12:15 pm ET

MEDIA CONTACT: Ramit Plushnick-Masti, Senior Communications Manager, Sysco

Email: ramit.masti@sysco.com

Mobile: 713-703-4898

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 72,000 colleagues, the company operates 334 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 725,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2023 that ended July 1, 2023, the company generated sales of more than $76 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.