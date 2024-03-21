Workers at the Delta by Marriott in Thunder Bay Vote to Join UFCW Local 175

Loading... Loading...

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 84 employees working at the Delta by Marriott hotel in Thunder Bay are celebrating today after their vote to join Local 175 of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) was a success.



"Like many people out there, these workers were looking for a way to build a better life," said Kelly Tosato, President of UFCW Local 175. "Joining a Union and working together is a great way to harness their collective power to do just that, and I'm pleased to see that these workers won their vote today."

Organizers from UFCW Local 175 had met with employees at the Delta by Marriott in Thunder Bay to discuss their concerns and how joining the Union can assist them in reaching their goal to improve their working conditions.

Those discussions led to the workers signing Union cards which enabled the Union to apply to the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) for a vote. That vote took place online over a 24-hour period, closing at noon on March 21, 2024, to determine whether UFCW Local 175 would become the certified bargaining representative for the workers.

The OLRB released the results shortly after the vote closed, assuring these workers are now Union members with UFCW Local 175.

"We were happy to speak to these workers about their concerns and our Organizing Team was impressed by their motivation and strength leading up to the vote," said Tony Nigro, UFCW Local 175 Director of Organizing. "They want to create positive changes in their workplace and we are excited to have their backs, stand with them, and help them get started on bargaining their first collective agreement as Union members."

The newest members of UFCW Local 175 are a welcome addition to the hospitality and service sector at the Union. The 84 workers at the Delta that will form the bargaining unit are employed throughout the hotel in Maintenance, Housekeeping, Front Desk, Food & Beverage, Banquets, and more.

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 represents more than 70,000 working people across all sectors of the Ontario economy including hospitality and services, health care, retail grocery and pharmacy, food production, meat processing, manufacturing, packaging, and more.

For more information:

Tony Nigro, Director of Organizing

UFCW Locals 175 & 633

647-381-1194