EQUINIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Equinix on Behalf of Equinix Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Equinix ("Equinix" or the "Company") EQIX on behalf of Equinix stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Equinix has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 20, 2024, Hindenburg Research issued a report entitled "Equinix Exposed: Major Accounting Manipulation, Core Business Decay And Selling An AI Pipe Dream As Insiders Cashed Out Hundreds of Millions". Hindenburg stated, "Our investigation, which included a review of financial and litigation records and interviews with 37 former Equinix employees, industry experts and competitors, revealed that Equinix manipulates its accounting for AFFO, the key profitability metric for REITs. We estimate this metric was overstated by at least 22% in 2023 alone." Further asserting "A key accounting trick to boost AFFO is to misclassify maintenance CapEx as growth CapEx, giving the appearance that the company's cost to maintain its revenue base is lower than it actually is, making the company appear more profitable."

