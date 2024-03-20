The MeridianBet - Golden Matrix Transaction Secures Approval at GMGI Shareholder Assembly

Loading... Loading...

LAS VEGAS and VALETTA, Malta, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MeridianBet Group, Southeast Europe's leading Business-to-Consumer ("B2C") sports betting and gaming group, operating in multiple markets across Europe, Africa, and Latin America, is pleased to note that shareholders of Golden Matrix Group Inc, ("GMG"), a developer, licensor and global operator of online gaming and eCommerce platforms, systems, and gaming content, GMGI, have voted to approve the acquisition of MeridianBet.



Commenting on the merger Zoran Milosevic, Chief Executive Officer of MeridianBet Group, said:

"Today marks a major milestone for MeridianBet and I am thrilled that the shareholders of Golden Matrix have overwhelmingly voted in favor of the acquisition of MeridianBet. By joining forces, we are not only expanding our reach but enhancing our ability to provide customers with a diverse and comprehensive offering whilst creating a leading global betting group. I look forward to announcing the completion of the deal in due course."

The following excerpt from the announcement, which was released on NASDAQ is set out without any material changes:

Golden Matrix Stockholders Approve Acquisition of MeridianBet Group

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Matrix Group Inc. GMGI ("GMGI", "Golden Matrix" or the "Company"), a developer, licensor and global operator of online gaming and eCommerce platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced that its stockholders have voted to approve the terms of, and the issuance of shares of common stock in connection with, that certain previously announced Amended and Restated Sale and Purchase Agreement of Share Capital dated June 27, 2023 (as amended and restated from time to time, the "Purchase Agreement") by and between the Company, as purchaser and Aleksandar Milovanović, Zoran Milošević and Snežana Božović, owners of MeridianBet Group, pursuant to which the Company seeks to acquire MeridianBet Group, at a special meeting.

"We are extremely pleased with the shareholder vote and believe that the strong support expressed by our stockholders for the acquisition reflects their belief that the acquisition provides a compelling opportunity to grow our operations, global footprint and the overall business," said Brian Goodman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Golden Matrix.

Stockholders representing 32,406,412 shares of the Company's capital stock entitled to vote at the Special Meeting were present in person or by proxy representing 73.5% of the voting shares issued and outstanding on the record date of January 31, 2024."

The completion of the purchase remains subject to the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions, including the Company raising sufficient funding to complete the purchase; however, the Company continues to work toward completing the transaction and currently anticipates such conditions to closing occurring prior to, and such closing occurring, in April 2024, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions thereto.

The final voting results for each proposal voted on at the special meeting is set forth in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Golden Matrix with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A full copy of the announcement can be viewed by visiting: https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/golden-matrix-stockholders-vote-to-acquire-meridianbet-group?time=1710944386

Loading... Loading...

About MeridianBet Group

Founded in 2001, the MeridianBet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 20 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. The Group's successful business model is underpinned by the use of proprietary technology and scalable system allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile. For more information, visit https://ir.meridianbet.com.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b057c7c5-29bc-4d73-8ac9-590bd900af14