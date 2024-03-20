Worthington Enterprises Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Loading... Loading...

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Enterprises, Inc. WOR reported net sales of $316.8 million and net earnings from continuing operations of $22.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for its fiscal 2024 third quarter ended February 29, 2024. This compares to net sales of $346.3 million and net earnings from continuing operations of $29.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported net earnings from continuing operations of $40.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the current year quarter compared to adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $39.9 million, or $0.81 per share, in the prior year quarter.



As previously disclosed, the separation of the Company's former Steel Processing business into an independent publicly traded company, Worthington Steel, Inc. ("Worthington Steel"), was completed on December 1, 2023 (the "Separation"). Accordingly, the results of Worthington Steel are presented as discontinued operations separate from the Company's continuing operations in periods prior to the Separation. Earnings from discontinued operations include operating expenses only to the extent directly attributable to Worthington Steel. Indirect corporate overhead costs are included in continuing operations, and, to the extent eliminated post-Separation, have been included as an adjustment to earnings from continuing operations in periods prior to the Separation in the table below. The third quarter of fiscal 2024 was negatively impacted by the final Separation costs, as well as a one-time charge to income tax expense primarily related to non-deductible transaction costs. In addition, the current year quarter was negatively impacted by a non-cash charge to settle, in full, the unfunded benefit obligation of our last remaining pension plan. Results in both the current year quarter and the prior year quarter were impacted by certain other items that have been excluded from net earnings from continuing operations, as summarized in the table below.

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 3Q 2024 3Q 2023 After-Tax Per Share After-Tax Per Share Net earnings from continuing operations $ 22.0 $ 0.44 $ 29.8 $ 0.60 Corporate costs eliminated at Separation - - 7.9 0.16 True-up of Level5 earnout accrual - - (0.8 ) (0.02 ) Impairment and restructuring charges 0.5 0.01 0.9 0.03 Separation costs 2.3 0.05 1.8 0.04 Pension settlement charge 6.2 0.12 - - Loss on sale of investment in ArtiFlex - - 0.3 - One-time tax effects of Separation 9.2 0.18 - - Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations $ 40.2 $ 0.80 $ 39.9 $ 0.81



"We are off to a good start with our first full quarter as Worthington Enterprises reporting adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share," said Worthington Enterprises President and CEO Andy Rose. "Higher volume and margins in our Consumer Products business combined with healthy contributions from our Building Products segment drove results, offset by continued softness in Europe from our Sustainable Energy Solutions business. We appreciate our employees' continued dedication to delivering value-added products for our customers every day."

Financial highlights for the current year periods and prior year comparative periods are as follows:

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

3Q 2024 3Q 2023 9M 2024 9M 2023 Net sales $ 316.8 $ 346.3 $ 926.9 $ 1,049.7 Operating income (loss) 4.3 4.0 (17.4 ) 14.5 Adjusted operating income 8.0 16.9 15.1 49.3 Net earnings from continuing operations 22.0 29.8 66.8 75.6 Adjusted EBITDA 66.9 70.2 187.8 212.3 EPS from continuing operations - diluted 0.44 0.60 1.33 1.53 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.81 $ 2.11 $ 2.39



Consolidated Quarterly Results

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were $316.8 million, a decrease of $29.6 million, or 8.5%, from the prior year quarter, as unfavorable mix combined with slightly lower volumes led to a $35.6 million decrease in net sales within Building Products.

Operating income of $4.3 million was up slightly from $4.0 million in the prior year quarter. On an adjusted basis, operating income of $8.0 million was down $8.9 million from the prior year quarter, on the combined impact of lower gross profit, which was down $5.9 million due to lower contributions from Building Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions, partially offset by improvements within Consumer Products, and higher overall SG&A expense, up $3 million, excluding the impact of corporate costs in the prior year quarter that were eliminated post-Separation.

Miscellaneous expense increased $7.2 million from the prior year quarter primarily due to a pension lift-out transaction to transfer, in full, the remaining projected benefit obligation of the inactive Gerstenslager pension plan to a third-party insurance company, which resulted in an $8.1 million pre-tax non-cash charge.

Net interest expense was nominal in the current year quarter compared to $4.2 million in the prior year quarter due to higher interest income and, to a lesser extent, lower average debt levels driven by the July 28, 2023, redemption of the Company's senior unsecured notes that were set to mature in April 2026 ("2026 Notes").

Equity income increased $6.1 million over the prior year quarter to $43.2 million, primarily due to higher contributions from WAVE.

Income tax expense was $18.5 million in the current year quarter compared to $7.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by discrete tax adjustments primarily related to the Separation. Current quarter income tax expense reflects an estimated annual effective rate of 30.8%, up from 22.6% in the prior year quarter, due to the impact of discrete tax items, including one-time charges triggered by the Separation consisting primarily of non-deductible transaction costs. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 23.1% in the current year quarter compared to 20.9% in the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total debt was $298.0 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024, down approximately $390 million from May 31, 2023, due to the early redemption of senior unsecured notes of an equal amount in fiscal 2024, including $150.0 million in December 2023 that was funded by a cash distribution received from Worthington Steel immediately prior to the Separation. The Company ended the third quarter of fiscal 2024 with cash of $227.3 million.

Quarterly Segment Results

Effective December 1, 2023, management responsibilities at the propane tank manufacturing facility in Westerville, Ohio, were realigned under Building Products from Consumer Products. Additionally, during the third quarter, management began evaluating segment results on the basis of adjusted EBITDA, as defined and further described in the Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions section below. Financial results below, including historical data, reflect these changes.

Consumer Products generated net sales of $133.2 million during the current year quarter, up $2.5 million, or 1.9%, over the prior year quarter on higher volume, partially offset by lower average selling prices. Adjusted EBITDA was up $4.5 million in the quarter to $25.6 million, driven by the impact of higher volume.

Building Products generated net sales of $148.2 million during the current year quarter, down 19%, or $35.6 million, from the prior year quarter primarily due to an unfavorable shift in product mix. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $5.0 million from the prior year quarter to $53.1 million, as unfavorable mix compressed gross profit. Higher contributions of equity income, driven by a $7.1 million increase at WAVE, partially offset the impact of lower gross profit.

Sustainable Energy Solutions generated net sales of $35.4 million during the current year quarter, up $3.6 million, or 11.3%, over the prior year quarter, on higher volume. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $2.7 million, unfavorable by $2.9 million from the prior year quarter, as volumes remained too low to absorb the fixed costs in the business.

Recent Developments

In connection with the Separation, the Company received a cash distribution of $150.0 million from Worthington Steel, which was used to redeem, in full, the unsecured senior notes that were set to mature in August 2024.

On February 1, 2024, the Company acquired an 80 percent ownership stake in an affiliate of HALO Products Group, LLC. Halo is an asset-light business with technology-enabled solutions in the outdoor cooking space with products that include HALO™ branded pizza ovens, pellet grills, griddles and other accessories . The total purchase price was approximately $9.4 million.

. The total purchase price was approximately $9.4 million. On March 20, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share payable on June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024.

Outlook

"Worthington Enterprises is operating well as we head into our fourth quarter," Rose said. "We have well vetted strategies and strong teams with high expectations for delivering on our promise of increasing shareholder value. We are not without our challenges, but our strategic positioning is solid, and we have a strong balance sheet and significant capital available to take advantage of opportunities as they arise. Our Worthington Business System of transformation, innovation and acquisitions is well entrenched and will enable our success."

Upcoming Investor Events

Oppenheimer 19 th Annual Industrial Growth Conference, May 8, 2024

Annual Industrial Growth Conference, May 8, 2024 KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference, May 30, 2024

Conference Call

The Company will review fiscal 2024 third quarter results during its quarterly conference call on March 21, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call can be found on the Company website at https://www.worthingtonenterprises.com/ .

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises WOR is a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives. The Company operates with three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions. Worthington's emphasis on innovation and transformation extends to building products including heating and cooling solutions, water systems, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories, and consumer products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories sold under brand names Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Level5 Tools®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International®, HALO™ and Hawkeye™. The Company serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem through on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises employs approximately 5,000 people throughout North America and Europe.

Founded in 1955 as Worthington Industries, Worthington Enterprises follows a people-first Philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Worthington Enterprises achieves this outcome by empowering its employees to innovate, thrive and grow with leading brands in attractive markets that improve everyday life. The Company engages deeply with local communities where it has operations through volunteer efforts and The Worthington Companies Foundation , participates actively in workforce development programs and reports annually on its corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts. For more information, visit worthingtonenterprises.com .

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 316,755 $ 346,315 $ 926,902 $ 1,049,694 Cost of goods sold 243,643 267,344 720,882 820,266 Gross profit 73,112 78,971 206,020 229,428 Selling, general and administrative expense 65,134 71,359 210,262 211,208 Impairment of long-lived assets - 484 - 484 Restructuring and other expense (income), net 698 823 704 (354 ) Separation costs 2,999 2,305 12,465 3,572 Operating income (loss) 4,281 4,000 (17,411 ) 14,518 Other income (expense): Miscellaneous income (expense) (6,995 ) 217 (5,983 ) (4,499 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (1,534 ) - Interest expense, net (50 ) (4,186 ) (1,596 ) (15,689 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 43,235 37,111 127,328 102,004 Earnings before income taxes 40,471 37,142 100,804 96,334 Income tax expense 18,471 7,391 34,041 20,709 Net earnings from continuing operations 22,000 29,751 66,763 75,625 Net earnings from discontinued operations - 20,507 83,106 59,382 Net earnings 22,000 50,258 149,869 135,007 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests - 3,933 7,460 8,382 Net earnings attributable to controlling interest $ 22,000 $ 46,325 $ 142,409 $ 126,625 Amounts attributable to controlling interest: Net earnings from continuing operations $ 22,000 $ 29,751 $ 66,763 $ 75,625 Net earnings from discontinued operations - 16,574 75,646 51,000 Net earnings attributable to controlling interest $ 22,000 $ 46,325 $ 142,409 $ 126,625 Earnings per share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.45 $ 0.61 $ 1.36 $ 1.56 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - basic - 0.34 1.54 1.05 Net earnings per share attributable to controlling interest - basic $ 0.45 $ 0.95 $ 2.90 $ 2.61 Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.60 $ 1.33 $ 1.53 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - diluted - 0.34 1.50 1.04 Net earnings per share attributable to controlling interest - diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.94 $ 2.83 $ 2.57 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 49,315 48,587 49,113 48,541 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 50,417 49,493 50,271 49,356 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.31 $ 0.80 $ 0.93





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

(In thousands) February 29, May 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,310 $ 422,268 Receivables, less allowances of $750 and $803 at February 29, 2024 and May 31, 2023, respectively 219,389 224,863 Inventories Raw materials 74,929 91,988 Work in process 18,234 19,189 Finished products 98,553 83,322 Total inventories 191,716 194,499 Income taxes receivable 2,398 1,681 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,298 46,301 Current assets of discontinued operations - 978,725 Total current assets 691,111 1,868,337 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 120,707 138,041 Operating lease assets 21,285 24,686 Goodwill 345,445 336,178 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $82,190 and $73,308 at February 29, 2024 and May 31, 2023, respectively 226,859 230,851 Other assets 30,900 14,339 Property, plant and equipment: Land 12,203 12,120 Buildings and improvements 142,522 139,514 Machinery and equipment 417,777 403,885 Construction in progress 39,260 24,779 Total property, plant and equipment 611,762 580,298 Less: accumulated depreciation 343,380 323,883 Total property, plant and equipment, net 268,382 256,415 Non-current assets of discontinued operations - 782,071 Total assets $ 1,704,689 $ 3,650,918 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 108,660 $ 126,743 Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes 47,657 46,782 Dividends payable 8,916 18,330 Other accrued items 29,697 37,801 Current operating lease liabilities 6,555 6,682 Income taxes payable 536 8,918 Current maturities of long-term debt 267 264 Current liabilities associated of discontinued operations - 472,038 Total current liabilities 202,288 717,558 Other liabilities 76,300 71,766 Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 116,775 117,297 Long-term debt 297,695 689,718 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 15,103 18,326 Deferred income taxes 82,086 82,356 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations - 132,269 Total liabilities 790,247 1,829,290 Shareholders' equity - controlling interest 912,096 1,696,011 Noncontrolling interests 2,346 125,617 Total equity 914,442 1,821,628 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,704,689 $ 3,650,918





WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 22,000 $ 50,258 $ 149,869 $ 135,007 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,949 28,153 68,281 84,508 Impairment of long-lived assets - 484 1,401 796 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 4,329 (5,525 ) 843 (20,198 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 1,534 - Bad debt expense (income) 24 2,346 (430 ) 3,786 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions (2,926 ) 23,218 3,169 84,415 Net loss (gain) on sale of assets (14 ) 46 (348 ) (4,988 ) Stock-based compensation 2,602 4,975 13,294 13,758 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables (18,124 ) 3,382 49,737 160,475 Inventories 16,176 53,499 54,999 166,959 Accounts payable 15,561 6,627 (59,534 ) (195,489 ) Accrued compensation and employee benefits 7,190 (2,900 ) (2,030 ) (33,432 ) Income taxes payable (725 ) - (7,691 ) (300 ) Other operating items, net (7,921 ) 17,588 (28,288 ) 833 Net cash provided by operating activities 50,121 182,151 244,806 396,130 Investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (10,017 ) (22,748 ) (72,191 ) (68,715 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (8,707 ) - (29,721 ) (56,088 ) Proceeds from sale of assets, net of selling costs - 51 837 35,545 Investment in note receivable 100 - (14,900 ) - Investment in non-marketable equity securities (75 ) (20 ) (1,614 ) (270 ) Net proceeds from sale of investment in ArtiFlex 35 (300 ) - 35,795 Distributions from unconsolidated affiliate 1,085 Net cash used by investing activities (18,664 ) (23,017 ) (116,504 ) (53,733 ) Financing activities: Distribution from Separation of Worthington Steel, Inc. 150,000 - 150,000 - Transfers to Worthington Steel, Inc. at Separation (218,048 ) - (218,048 ) - Net proceeds from short-term borrowings (1) - (1,330 ) 172,187 (44,392 ) Principal payments on long-term obligations (150,133 ) (5,759 ) (393,890 ) (5,909 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings (1,023 ) 704 (15,360 ) (3,411 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests - - (1,920 ) (11,760 ) Dividends paid (15,849 ) (15,101 ) (48,907 ) (44,166 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (235,053 ) (21,486 ) (355,938 ) (109,638 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (203,596 ) 137,648 (227,636 ) 232,759 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 430,906 129,596 454,946 34,485 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (2) $ 227,310 $ 267,244 $ 227,310 $ 267,244

_______________________

Net proceeds in fiscal 2024 consisted of borrowings under Worthington Steel's short-term credit facilities assumed by Worthington Steel in conjunction with the Separation.

The cash flows related to discontinued operations have not been segregated in the periods presented herein. Accordingly, the consolidated statements of cash flows include the results from continuing and discontinued operations.





WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES / PRO FORMA FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands, except units and per share amounts)

The following provides a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest, from their most comparable GAAP measure for the three and nine months ended February 29, 2024, and February 28, 2023. Refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions section herein and non-GAAP footnotes below for further information on these measures.

Three Months Ended February 29, 2024 Operating

Income Earnings

Before

Income Taxes Income Tax Expense

(Benefit) Net Earnings - Continuing Operations Diluted EPS - Continuing Operations Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ 4,281 $ 40,471 $ 18,471 $ 22,000 $ 0.44 45.6 % Restructuring and other expense, net 698 698 (166 ) 532 0.01 Separation costs 2,999 2,999 (712 ) 2,287 0.05 Pension settlement charge - 8,103 (1,929 ) 6,174 0.12 One-time tax effects of Separation - - 9,197 9,197 0.18 Non-GAAP $ 7,978 $ 52,271 $ 12,081 $ 40,190 $ 0.80 23.1 %





Three Months Ended February 28, 2023 Operating

Income Earnings

Before

Income Taxes Income Tax Expense

(Benefit) Net Earnings - Continuing Operations Diluted EPS - Continuing Operations Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ 4,000 $ 37,142 $ 7,391 $ 29,751 $ 0.60 19.9 % Corporate costs eliminated at Separation 10,369 10,369 (2,469 ) 7,900 0.16 True-up of Level5 earnout accrual (1,050 ) (1,050 ) 253 (797 ) (0.02 ) Impairment of long-lived assets 484 484 (115 ) 369 0.01 Restructuring and other income, net 823 823 (191 ) 632 0.02 Separation costs 2,305 2,305 (549 ) 1,756 0.04 Loss on sale of investment in ArtiFlex - 300 (43 ) 257 - Non-GAAP $ 16,931 $ 50,373 $ 10,505 $ 39,868 $ 0.81 20.9 %





Nine Months Ended February 29, 2024 Operating

Income (Loss) Earnings

Before

Income Taxes Income Tax Expense

(Benefit) Net Earnings - Continuing Operations Diluted EPS - Continuing Operations Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ (17,411 ) $ 100,804 $ 34,041 $ 66,763 $ 1.33 33.8 % Corporate costs eliminated at Separation 19,343 19,343 (4,606 ) 14,737 0.30 Restructuring and other income, net 704 704 (168 ) 536 0.01 Separation costs 12,465 12,465 (2,968 ) 9,497 0.19 Pension settlement charge - 8,103 (1,929 ) 6,174 0.12 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,534 (365 ) 1,169 0.02 Gain on sale of assets in equity income - (2,780 ) 662 (2,118 ) (0.04 ) One-time tax effects of Separation - - 9,197 9,197 0.18 Non-GAAP $ 15,101 $ 140,173 $ 34,218 $ 105,955 $ 2.11 24.4 %





Nine Months Ended February 28, 2023 Operating

Income Earnings

Before

Income Taxes Income Tax Expense

(Benefit) Net Earnings - Continuing Operations Diluted EPS - Continuing Operations Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ 14,518 $ 96,334 $ 20,709 $ 75,625 $ 1.53 21.5 % Corporate costs eliminated at Separation 31,108 31,108 (7,391 ) 23,717 0.48 Impairment of long-lived assets 484 484 (115 ) 369 0.01 Restructuring and other income, net (354 ) (354 ) 85 (269 ) (0.01 ) Separation costs 3,572 3,572 (854 ) 2,718 0.06 Pension settlement charge - 4,774 (1,142 ) 3,632 0.07 Loss on sale of investment in Artiflex - 16,059 (3,842 ) 12,217 0.25 Non-GAAP $ 49,328 $ 151,977 $ 33,968 $ 118,009 $ 2.39 22.4 %



To further assist in the analysis of segment results for the three and nine months ended February 29, 2024, and February 28, 2023, the following supplemental information has been provided, including net sales, volume, and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures used by management to evaluate ongoing segment operating performance and allocate resources. The summarized segment information below includes a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure, which is operating income for purposes of measuring segment profit.

For periods prior to the Separation, we have also included adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, on a pro forma basis, to illustrate estimated effects of the post-Separation relationship between us and Worthington Steel under our transition services agreement and long-term steel supply agreement. This pro forma financial information assumes the Separation occurred on June 1, 2022, the first day of our fiscal 2023. For further information on this pro forma presentation, refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions section included herein.

Three Months Ended February 29, 2024 Sustainable Unallocated Consumer Building Energy Corporate Products Products Solutions and Other Consolidated Volume (units) 19,010 3,422 143 n/a 22,575 Net sales $ 133,181 $ 148,190 $ 35,384 n/a $ 316,755 Operating income (loss) $ 21,352 $ 2,703 $ (4,848 ) $ (14,926 ) $ 4,281 Restructuring and other expense, net - 84 - 614 698 Separation costs - - - 2,999 2,999 Adjusted operating income (loss) 21,352 2,787 (4,848 ) (11,313 ) 7,978 Miscellaneous income (expense), net (1) 12 154 328 613 1,107 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates - 43,813 - (578 ) 43,235 Adjusted EBIT $ 21,364 $ 46,754 $ (4,520 ) $ (11,278 ) $ 52,320 Depreciation and amortization 3,960 5,985 1,853 151 11,949 Stock-based compensation 325 320 - 1,957 2,602 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,649 $ 53,059 $ (2,667 ) $ (9,170 ) $ 66,871 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.3 % 35.8 % (7.5 %) NM 21.1 %





Three Months Ended February 28, 2023 Sustainable Unallocated Consumer Building Energy Corporate Products Products Solutions and Other Consolidated Volume (units) 18,154 3,499 122 n/a 21,775 Net Sales $ 130,684 $ 183,839 $ 31,792 n/a $ 346,315 Operating income (loss) $ 14,594 $ 9,900 $ (1,403 ) $ (19,091 ) $ 4,000 Corporate costs eliminated at Separation (4) 2,611 2,616 - 5,142 10,369 True-up of Level5 earnout accrual (1,050 ) - - - (1,050 ) Impairment of long-lived assets - 484 - - 484 Restructuring and other income, net 206 617 - - 823 Separation costs - - - 2,305 2,305 Adjusted operating income (loss) 16,361 13,617 (1,403 ) (11,644 ) 16,931 Miscellaneous income (expense), net (12 ) 122 (37 ) 144 217 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (2) - 37,836 - (425 ) 37,411 Adjusted EBIT $ 16,349 $ 51,575 $ (1,440 ) $ (11,925 ) $ 54,559 Depreciation and amortization 4,264 5,666 1,652 311 11,893 Stock-based compensation 487 856 - 2,421 3,764 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,100 $ 58,097 $ 212 $ (9,193 ) $ 70,216 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.1 % 31.6 % 0.7 % NM 20.3 % Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ 20,625 $ 57,622 $ 212 $ (9,110 ) $ 69,349 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.8 % 31.3 % 0.7 % NM 20.0 %





Nine Months Ended February 29, 2024 Sustainable Unallocated Consumer Building Energy Corporate Products Products Solutions and Other Consolidated Volume (units) 50,973 10,578 363 n/a 61,914 Net Sales $ 369,923 $ 465,421 $ 91,558 n/a $ 926,902 Operating income (loss) $ 34,207 $ 8,971 $ (13,025 ) $ (47,564 ) $ (17,411 ) Corporate costs eliminated at Separation (4) 4,707 4,650 - 9,986 19,343 Restructuring and other expense, net - 84 - 620 704 Separation costs - - - 12,465 12,465 Adjusted operating income (loss) 38,914 13,705 (13,025 ) (24,493 ) 15,101 Miscellaneous income (expense), net (1) 49 452 1,165 454 2,120 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (2) - 124,032 - 516 124,548 Adjusted EBIT (3) $ 38,963 $ 138,189 $ (11,860 ) $ (23,523 ) $ 141,769 Depreciation and amortization 12,064 17,911 5,426 837 36,238 Stock-based compensation 1,510 2,401 - 5,911 9,822 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 52,537 $ 158,501 $ (6,434 ) $ (16,775 ) $ 187,829 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.2 % 34.1 % (7.0 %) NM 20.3 % Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ 51,637 $ 157,601 $ (6,434 ) $ (16,609 ) $ 186,195 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.0 % 33.9 % (7.0 %) NM 20.1 %





Nine Months Ended February 28, 2023 Sustainable Unallocated Consumer Building Energy Corporate Products Products Solutions and Other Consolidated Volume (units) 55,068 10,842 411 n/a 66,321 Net Sales $ 406,479 $ 542,536 $ 100,679 n/a $ 1,049,694 Operating income (loss) $ 46,422 $ 12,250 $ (1,709 ) $ (42,445 ) $ 14,518 Corporate costs eliminated at Separation (4) 7,833 7,849 - 15,426 31,108 Impairment of long-lived assets - 484 - - 484 Restructuring and other income, net 206 617 - (1,177 ) (354 ) Separation costs - - - 3,572 3,572 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 54,461 $ 21,200 $ (1,709 ) $ (24,624 ) $ 49,328 Miscellaneous income (expense), net (1) (78 ) 405 19 (69 ) 277 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (2) - 116,809 - 1,254 118,063 Adjusted EBIT $ 54,383 $ 138,414 $ (1,690 ) $ (23,439 ) $ 167,668 Depreciation and amortization 12,002 16,479 4,622 1,099 34,202 Stock-based compensation 1,461 2,565 - 6,392 10,418 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,846 $ 157,458 $ 2,932 $ (15,948 ) $ 212,288 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.7 % 29.0 % 2.9 % NM 20.2 % Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ 66,371 $ 155,983 $ 2,932 $ (15,699 ) $ 209,587 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.3 % 28.8 % 2.9 % NM 20.0 %



Non-GAAP Footnotes:

Excludes pre-tax charges of $8,103 and $4,774 from separate pension lift-out transaction completed in February 2024 and August 2022, respectively, to transfer the pension benefit obligation under The Gerstenslager Company Bargaining Unit Employees' Pension Plan to third-party insurance companies. Excludes the following items reflected in equity income in our consolidated statements of earnings: For the three and nine months ended February 29, 2024, our share of the gain realized by our engineered cabs joint venture, Taxi Workhorse, in connection with the sale of the joint venture's operations in Brazil, which totaled $2,780 on a pre-tax basis.

For the nine months ended February 28, 2023, the loss realized in connection with the August 3, 2022, sale of our then 50% noncontrolling equity investment in ArtiFlex Manufacturing, LLC, or $16,059 on a pre-tax basis, including $300 of deal costs during the three months ended February 28, 2023.

Excludes a pre-tax loss of $1,534 realized in connection with the July 28, 2023, early redemption of the 2026 Notes. The loss resulted primarily from unamortized issuance costs and discount included in the carrying amount of the 2026 Notes and the acceleration of the remaining unamortized loss in equity related to a treasury lock derivative instrument executed in connection with the issuance of the 2026 Notes. Reflects reductions in certain corporate overhead costs that no longer exist post-Separation. These costs were included in continuing operations as they represent general corporate overhead that was historically allocated to Worthington Steel but did not meet the requirements to be presented as discontinued operations.

The following table outlines our equity income (loss) by unconsolidated affiliate for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 WAVE $ 26,022 $ 18,906 $ 75,765 $ 61,681 ClarkDietrich 17,791 18,930 48,267 55,128 ArtiFlex - (300 ) - (13,700 ) Workhorse (578 ) (425 ) 3,296 (1,105 ) Total equity income $ 43,235 $ 37,111 $ 127,328 $ 102,004





WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

NON-GAAP MEASURES. These materials include certain financial measures that are not calculated and precented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures typically exclude items that management believes are not reflective of, and thus should not be included when evaluating the performance of the Company's ongoing operations. Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's performance, engage in financial and operational planning, and determine incentive compensation. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information and additional perspective on the performance of the Company's ongoing operations and should not be considered as an alternative to the comparable GAAP measure. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP measures allow for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the Company's businesses and enables investors to evaluate operations and future prospects in the same manner as management.

The following provides an explanation of each non-GAAP measure presented in these materials:

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income (loss) excluding the items listed below, to the extent naturally included in operating income (loss).

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations is defined as net earnings from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest ("net earnings from continuing operations") excluding the after-tax effect of the excluded items outlined below.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations ("Adjusted EPS from continuing operations") – is defined as adjusted net earnings from continuing operations divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. EBITDA is calculated by adding or subtracting, as appropriate, interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation, and amortization to/from net earnings from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest, which is further adjusted to exclude impairment and restructuring charges (gains) as well as other items that management believes are not reflective of, and thus should not be included when evaluating the performance of its ongoing operations, as outlined below. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes stock-based compensation due to its non-cash nature, which is consistent with how management assesses operating performance. At the segment level, adjusted EBITDA includes expense allocations for centralized corporate back-office functions that exist to support the day-to-day business operations. Public company and other governance costs are held at the corporate level.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by net sales.

Exclusions from Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes it is useful to exclude the following items from the non-GAAP measures presented in this report for its own and investors' assessment of the business for the reasons identified below:

Impairment charges are excluded because they do not occur in the ordinary course of our ongoing business operations, are inherently unpredictable in timing and amount, and are non-cash, which we believe facilitates the comparison of historical, current and forecasted financial results.

are excluded because they do not occur in the ordinary course of our ongoing business operations, are inherently unpredictable in timing and amount, and are non-cash, which we believe facilitates the comparison of historical, current and forecasted financial results. Restructuring activities , which can result in both discrete gains and/or losses, consist of established programs that are not part of our ongoing operations, such as divestitures, closing or consolidating facilities, employee severance (including rationalizing headcount or other significant changes in personnel), and realignment of existing operations (including changes to management structure in response to underlying performance and/or changing market conditions). These items are excluded because they are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business.

, which can result in both discrete gains and/or losses, consist of established programs that are not part of our ongoing operations, such as divestitures, closing or consolidating facilities, employee severance (including rationalizing headcount or other significant changes in personnel), and realignment of existing operations (including changes to management structure in response to underlying performance and/or changing market conditions). These items are excluded because they are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business. Separation costs , which consist of direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with the completed Separation are excluded as they are one-time in nature and are not expected to occur in period following the Separation. These costs include fees paid to third-party advisors, such as investment banking, audit and other advisory services as well as direct and incremental costs associated with the Separation of shared corporate functions. Results in the current fiscal year also include incremental compensation expense associated with the modification of unvested short and long-term incentive compensation awards, as required under the employee matters agreement executed in conjunction with the Separation.

, which consist of direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with the completed Separation are excluded as they are one-time in nature and are not expected to occur in period following the Separation. These costs include fees paid to third-party advisors, such as investment banking, audit and other advisory services as well as direct and incremental costs associated with the Separation of shared corporate functions. Results in the current fiscal year also include incremental compensation expense associated with the modification of unvested short and long-term incentive compensation awards, as required under the employee matters agreement executed in conjunction with the Separation. Loss on early extinguishment of debt is excluded because it does not occur in the normal course of business and may obscure analysis of trends and financial performance. Additionally, the amount and frequency of this type of charge is not consistent and is significantly impacted by the timing and size of debt extinguishment transactions.

is excluded because it does not occur in the normal course of business and may obscure analysis of trends and financial performance. Additionally, the amount and frequency of this type of charge is not consistent and is significantly impacted by the timing and size of debt extinguishment transactions. Pension settlement charges are excluded because of their non-cash nature and the fact that they do not occur in the normal course of business and may obscure analysis of trends and financial performance. These transactions typically result from the transfer of all or a portion of the total projected benefit obligation to third-party insurance companies.

PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION. These materials include certain financial data and operating metrics that are presented on a pro forma basis to illustrate the estimated effects of the Separation of Worthington Steel from the historical combined company, which was consummated on December 1, 2023, and to give effect to divested operations historically presented within Other. Management believes these pro forma measures provide investors with useful supplemental financial information regarding the performance of the Company's continuing operations after reflecting the Separation. This pro forma financial information has been prepared based upon the best available information and management estimates and is subject to assumptions and adjustments described in the accompanying footnotes. They are not intended to be a complete presentation of the Company's financial position or results of operations had the Separation occurred as of and for the periods indicated. In addition, the pro forma financial information is being provided for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the Company's future results of operations or financial condition had the Separation and related transactions been completed on the dates assumed. Management believes these assumptions and estimates are reasonable, given the information available on the filing date.

