Lantronix, Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; April 23, 2024 deadline

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lantronix, Inc. LTRX investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Lantronix securities between May 11, 2023 and February 8, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit alleges that Lantronix made several false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose important information, specifically that: (1) the company significantly overestimated the demand and/or its understanding of the demand for its Internet of Things (IoT) products; (2) Lantronix's clients were reducing their high inventory levels of IoT products, leading to an overall slowdown in the company's business; (3) expected revenue from embedded IoT solutions, anticipated from a significant customer design win, was postponed to the following fiscal year; (4) as a consequence of these issues, Lantronix was projecting lower sales for its embedded IoT solutions in fiscal year 2024; (5) as a result, it was improbable that Lantronix would meet its own financial forecasts for fiscal year 2024; and (6) therefore, Lantronix's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. The lawsuit further claims that when the true details were disclosed to the market, investors suffered financial losses.

