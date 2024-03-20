Udemy to Host Virtual Product Demonstration and Generative AI Roadmap Preview

Loading... Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy UDMY, a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, today announced it will host a virtual demonstration of Udemy's recently launched Intelligent Skills Platform, as well as a preview of the company's generative AI roadmap . The demonstration will be followed by a question-and-answer session with Udemy's Chief Product Officer, Prasad Raje .



Date: Wednesday, April 3 Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Individuals interested in participating in the live event can register here . An archived replay of the event will be available on the " Events & Presentations " section of Udemy's investor relations website.

About Udemy

Udemy UDMY transforms lives through learning by providing flexible and effective skills development and validation. Through the Udemy Intelligent Skills Platform and its community of instructors, millions of learners gain expertise in a wide range of technical and professional skills – from generative AI to leadership . The Udemy marketplace provides learners with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offering a variety of solutions to achieve their goals. Udemy Business empowers enterprises to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams, and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender®, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Denver, USA; Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and Gurugram, India.

