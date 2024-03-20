Altimmune to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 27, 2024

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ALT, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 and will provide a business update.
Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 am E.T. on March 27 to discuss financial results and provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune's Investor Relations website at https://ir.altimmune.com/investors.
Participants who would like to join the call may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Shortly after the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for up to three months.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.
