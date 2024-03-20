Cellectar Biosciences to Announce 2023 Year End Earnings Results and Host a Conference Call on Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Loading... Loading...

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. CLRB, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide an overview at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Details for the call are as follows:

Conference call & Webcast Details: Date: Wednesday, March 27 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Toll Free: 1-888-886-7786 Webcast: Click HERE Call meTM: Click HERE

Participants may use the dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call meTM link for instant telephone access to the event. The Call meTM link will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.



A replay of the call will be available on Events section of the company's investor relations website.

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company's core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.

The company's product pipeline includes lead asset iopofosine I 131, a small-molecule PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope), proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.

For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com and www.wmclinicaltrial.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company's social media channels: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contacts

MEDIA:

Claire LaCagnina

Bliss Bio Health

315-765-1462

clacagnina@blissbiohealth.com

INVESTORS:

Chad Kolean

Chief Financial Officer

investors@cellectar.com