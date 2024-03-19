NGM Bio to Present Two Posters Highlighting Clinical Data from the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of NGM707, a Dual ILT2/ILT4 Antagonist Antibody Product Candidate, at AACR 2024 Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) NGM, a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that two abstracts highlighting clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NGM707, a dual ILT2/ILT4 antagonist antibody product candidate, have been selected for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, CA.
Poster Presentation Details:
Title: NGM707 in combination with pembrolizumab in advanced or metastatic solid tumors: Preliminary results from dose escalation
Presenter: Judy Wang, M.D., Associate Director, Drug Development Unit, Sarah Cannon Research Institute and Florida Cancer Specialists
Abstract #: CT099
Poster Session: First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials 1
Location: Poster Section 48
Date and Time: Monday, April 8th; 1:30 – 5:00 pm PT
This presentation will provide more detailed findings from the Phase 1 Part 1b dose escalation cohort of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating NGM707 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors than as originally reported by NGM Bio in January 2024.
Title: Pharmacodynamic and predictive biomarker results from the phase I dose escalation study of NGM707, an ILT2/ILT4 dual antagonist antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors
Presenter: Lisa Blum, Ph.D., Principal Scientist, NGM Bio
Abstract #: 3641
Poster Session: Biomarkers in Clinical Trials
Location: Poster Section 40
Date and Time: Monday, April 8th; 1:30 – 5:00 pm PT
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
NGM Bio is focused on discovering and developing novel, life-changing medicines for people whose health and lives have been disrupted by disease. NGM Bio's biology-centric drug discovery approach aims to seamlessly integrate interrogation of complex disease-associated biology and protein engineering expertise to unlock proprietary insights that are leveraged to generate promising product candidates and enable their rapid advancement into proof-of-concept studies. All therapeutic candidates in the NGM Bio pipeline have been generated by its in-house discovery engine, always led by biology and motivated by unmet patient need. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.
KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.
|Investor Contact:
|Media Contact:
|ir@ngmbio.com
|media@ngmbio.com
