Rapid Micro Biosystems to Exhibit at the 2024 PDA Annual Meeting from March 25 - 27, 2024

LOWELL, Mass., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. RPID (the "Company"), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced that it will exhibit at the 2024 Parenteral Drug Association ("PDA") Annual Meeting from March 25 – 27, 2024 in Long Beach, CA.



This year's PDA Annual Meeting is at the core of the inaugural PDA Week that features many events including training, roundtables, presentations and tours that address the opportunities and challenges most relevant to the future of pharmaceutical microbiology. Attendees will include global microbiology and QA/QC process professionals, regulators, academia and pharmaceutical industry consultants.

Rapid Micro's booth, #435, will showcase the benefits of automating microbial quality control ("MQC") testing using the Growth Direct® System software and technology for rapid incubation, detection and enumeration.

Additionally, following the recent announcement of the upcoming availability of a Rapid Sterility application for the Growth Direct®, the Company will be hosting a technical presentation entitled "Rapid Sterility Testing as the Critical and Final Result for Product Release," on March 26, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. PT in Exhibit Hall A.

The presentation will include information on the new Growth Direct® Rapid Sterility Application, which is the only fully automated, non-destructive, growth-based platform for sterility testing. This innovative solution is designed to deliver time to organism detection ("TTD") in as little as 12 hours and final time-to-result ("TTR") in as little as one to three days, representing a significant improvement over widely used test methods, which generally require a 14-day endpoint incubation. These results also support compelling differentiation when compared to current rapid sterility products.

For additional information, please refer to the Rapid Micro Biosystems website, the Growth Direct Rapid Sterility microsite and the PDA conference website, 2024 PDA Annual Meeting.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company's flagship Growth Direct System automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual MQC testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct System brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands.

For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the commercial launch of the Growth Direct® Rapid Sterility application and its intended benefits and advantages. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "outlook," "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "predict," "potential," "positioned," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with a commercial product launch, and the other important factors outlined under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 1, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact: Michael Beaulieu, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications investors@rapidmicrobio.com Media Contact: media@rapidmicrobio.com