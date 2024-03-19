Director/PDMR Shareholding

Loading...
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
March 19, 2024
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Huibert
|Last Name(s)
|Vigeveno
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|€30.177501
|Volume
|45,373
|Total
|€1,369,243.743
|Aggregated information:
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.
|Date of Transaction
|March 15, 2024
|Place of Transaction
|Euronext Amsterdam
Full breakdown of transaction
|Total Quantity
|Price (€)
|Total for trade (€)
|1,317
|30.1675
|39730.5975
|744
|30.165
|22442.76
|15,000
|30.1675
|452512.5
|620
|30.17
|18705.4
|74
|30.175
|2232.95
|656
|30.17
|19791.52
|506
|30.175
|15268.55
|818
|30.175
|24683.15
|506
|30.175
|15268.55
|664
|30.175
|20036.2
|98
|30.175
|2956.17
|666
|30.165
|20089.89
|1,258
|30.1675
|37950.715
|534
|30.155
|16102.77
|787
|30.165
|23739.855
|116
|30.165
|3499.14
|541
|30.1625
|16317.9125
|51
|30.17
|1538.67
|553
|30.17
|16684.01
|142
|30.175
|4284.85
|33
|30.175
|995.775
|224
|30.175
|6759.2
|112
|30.175
|3379.6
|201
|30.175
|6065.175
|974
|30.175
|29390.45
|533
|30.18
|16085.94
|32
|30.18
|965.76
|78
|30.18
|2354.04
|205
|30.18
|6186.9
|75
|30.185
|2263.875
|76
|30.185
|2294.06
|1,133
|30.1825
|34196.7725
|1,126
|30.1825
|33985.495
|73
|30.19
|2203.87
|520
|30.185
|15696.2
|508
|30.185
|15333.98
|72
|30.19
|2173.68
|100
|30.19
|3019
|420
|30.19
|12679.8
|320
|30.195
|9662.4
|89
|30.195
|2687.355
|72
|30.195
|2174.04
|2
|30.195
|60.39
|62
|30.195
|1872.09
|80
|30.195
|2415.6
|62
|30.195
|1872.09
|707
|30.20
|21351.4
|24
|30.20
|724.8
|78
|30.20
|2355.6
|534
|30.20
|16126.8
|580
|30.20
|17516
|977
|30.195
|29500.515
|143
|30.195
|4317.885
|122
|30.19
|3683.18
|1,000
|30.19
|30190
|61
|30.19
|1841.59
|75
|30.19
|2264.25
|859
|30.19
|25933.21
|125
|30.19
|3773.75
|667
|30.19
|20136.73
|98
|30.19
|2958.62
|81
|30.195
|2445.795
|479
|30.195
|14463.405
|965
|30.195
|29138.175
|697
|30.195
|21045.915
|75
|30.195
|2264.625
|66
|30.195
|1992.87
|287
|30.185
|8663.095
|318
|30.185
|9598.83
|62
|30.185
|1871.47
|27
|30.185
|814.995
|83
|30.19
|2505.77
|566
|30.19
|17087.54
|570
|30.19
|17208.3
|99
|30.195
|2989.305
|308
|30.195
|9300.06
|367
|30.195
|11081.565
|98
|30.20
|2959.6
|660
|30.20
|19932
|425
|30.20
|12835
|69
|30.20
|2083.8
|43
|30.20
|1298.6
|58
|30.20
|1751.6
|87
|30.20
|2627.4
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
