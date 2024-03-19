Gynesonics Announces Key Executive Appointments to Further Accelerate and Expand Adoption of the Sonata Treatment

Loading... Loading...

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gynesonics®, Inc. a privately-held women's healthcare medical device company focused on the development of minimally invasive solutions for symptomatic uterine fibroids, is pleased to announce several executive appointments for the positions of Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Chief Human Resource Officer, and Vice President of Market Access and Reimbursement. The addition of these executive team members will support the company's continued growth and adoption of the innovative Sonata Treatment.



Commenting on these appointments, Skip Baldino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gynesonics said, "I am very pleased to welcome Ted Stephens, Keith Chrzanowski, and Laurie Sandberg to Gynesonics. They bring decades of diverse leadership experience, spanning global markets in the medical device and life science industries, including introducing innovative products and procedures to the market. Their collective contributions will help further accelerate adoption of the Sonata Treatment and help deliver on our commitment to provide women with a safe, effective alternative to more invasive treatment options for symptomatic fibroids."

Mr. Ted Stephens joins Gynesonics as its Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Stephens will lead the development of strategies and overall marketing plans to help the company achieve its short and long-term commercial growth plans. Prior to joining Gynesonics, Mr. Stephens served as the Vice President of Marketing for Telix Pharmaceuticals, where he led a team responsible for promoting the commercial adoption of diagnostic and therapeutic radio-pharmaceutical products. Prior to his tenure at Telix, Mr. Stephens served as Global Vice President of Marketing for both EndoGastric Solutions and Apollo Endosurgery. He also had a 16+ year tenure at Ethicon Endo-Surgery. Mr. Stephens holds a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Michigan State University.

Mr. Keith Chrzanowski joins Gynesonics as its Chief Human Resources Officer. Prior to joining Gynesonics he provided outstanding human resource and operational leadership to achieve success within several industries. Mr. Chrzanowski's experience includes serving as Principal for Kalan HR Consulting, where he worked with early stage and mid-size organizations. He has also served as Head of Human Resources for Akesis, Inc. and Vice President of Human Resources for Elekta. He was the Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Given Imaging and then with Medtronic after it purchased the company. Other experience includes Vice President of Human Resources for McKesson and also for Spherion. Mr. Chrzanowski holds a Master of Arts in Organizational Development from Norwich University and a Bachelor of Arts from Western Illinois University.

Ms. Laurie Sandberg returns to Gynesonics as Vice President of Market Access and Reimbursement. She brings over 20 years of industry experience in various roles including Sales, Strategic Accounts, and Market Access, always with the goal of improving patients' lives through innovative technology. Prior to her current role, Ms. Sandberg spent much of her career in women's healthcare with roles at Axena Health, Renovia Inc., Hologic, and Gynesonics, and developed a passion for Market Access at Insulet Corporation where she helped patients gain access to treat their diabetes with a tubeless insulin pump. Ms. Sandberg holds a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

About the Sonata System

The Sonata System is intended for diagnostic intrauterine imaging and transcervical treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids, including those associated with heavy menstrual bleeding. Common Side Effects include bleeding, spotting, cramping, post-ablation inflammatory symptoms, and/or discharge. There are potential risks with this treatment such as skin burn and infection. Women who are pregnant, have a pelvic infection, are known to have gynecologic cancer, or have intratubal implants for sterilization should not have this procedure.

The Sonata System is CE marked and is approved for sale in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States. For more information on Sonata, please visit us at www.sonatasystem.com.

About Gynesonics

As pioneers in women's health, Gynesonics is committed to developing and delivering minimally invasive, incision-free, uterus-preserving, transcervical technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Our flagship product, the Sonata System, is the first FDA cleared medical device for diagnostic intrauterine imaging and transcervical treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids. Gynesonics headquarters is in Redwood City, CA. For more information, go to www.gynesonics.com.

About Fibroids

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus, affecting millions of women worldwide. Symptoms include heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, and infertility. Treatment options range from medication to surgery, depending on severity. Awareness and timely intervention are crucial for managing this common condition.

Company Contact:

Tara Murphy, Senior Director, Global Marketing & Advocacy, Gynesonics, tmurphy@gynesonics.com, (215) 620-3004

Media Contact:

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com, (312) 780-7204

