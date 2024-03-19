UFP Technologies to Present and Host 1X1 Investor Meetings at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 4th Annual Life Sciences and MedTech Investor Forum

Loading... Loading...

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. UFPT an Innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer R. Jeffrey Bailly and Chief Financial Officer Ron Lataille will participate in the upcoming KeyBanc Capital Markets 4th Annual Life Sciences and MedTech Investor Forum to be held virtually on March 19 and 20, 2024. UFP's presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:45 AM ET on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.



About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is a designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. UFP is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsourcing partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The Company's single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.

Contacts:

Ron Lataille, CFO, UFP Technologies, Inc., tel. 978-234-0926

rlataille@ufpt.com

Jeff Elliott, Three Part Advisors, LLC, tel. 214-966-9014

jelliott@threepa.com