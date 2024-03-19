Secure Technology Alliance Names Industry Luminary Christina Hulka as New Executive Director

Loading... Loading...

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance is proud to announce the appointment of its new Executive Director, Christina Hulka. She succeeds Jason Bohrer in heading up the organization, as well as its associated U.S. Payments Forum and Identity and Access Forum. Hulka brings more than 25 years of cross-industry leadership, membership building, technology development and project management experience to the role, having served most recently as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of FIDO Alliance.



In addition to deep domain knowledge of identity, access control and compliance standards for authentication and device attestation, Hulka was also heavily involved in the implementation and interoperability of EMV and contactless payments through her past work at Visa and the board of EMVCo.

"The Secure Technology Alliance is a premier hub for fostering cooperation, advancing education, and promoting best practices within the realms of identity, access and payments technology," said Hulka. "I'm genuinely excited about the opportunity to contribute to these organizations and their impactful projects. I am committed to building upon the foundation laid by Jason's leadership. Looking ahead, the dynamic landscape of instant and contactless payments, AI, biometric authentication, mobile driver's licenses and other emerging technologies will continue to evolve rapidly. The Alliance and its Forums are poised to lead the charge in shaping the implementation of these initiatives. There is an abundance of exciting work ahead. I eagerly anticipate diving into this new role!"

As the Alliance welcomes Hulka aboard, Jack Jania, chair of the Alliance's Board of Directors, highlights the organization's adaptability amidst today's transformative technological environment. "In recent years, the Alliance has demonstrated its resilience," Jania states. "First, our members collaborated to navigate the payment and security challenges presented by a global pandemic. Subsequently, we identified and addressed a significant ecosystem gap by launching the Identity and Access Forum and played a pivotal role in the successful deployment of digital IDs. Moreover, we established the first working committee within a member organization dedicated to progressing electric vehicle open payment interoperability. With Christina's fresh perspectives and strong industry relationships, we are confident in her ability to advance our mission of stimulating understanding and accelerating the adoption of secure technologies in the U.S. and beyond."

Those interested in participating in upcoming Alliance projects are invited to visit https://www.securetechalliance.org/membership-information/ to explore membership benefits. By joining the Alliance, members will have access to activities within its affiliated U.S. Payments Forum and Identity and Access Forum, including the development of industry-driven white papers, standards, webinars, statement documents and more.

