Cover the Latest Developments in Allergy and Clinical Immunology at the EAACI Congress 2024 in Valencia, Spain

Loading... Loading...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d32f0dd2-5510-4922-aead-62719b31e294

VALENCIA, Spain, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), with a membership of over 16,000 from 125 countries, annually orchestrates its congress to unveil the latest research and innovative advancements in allergy and clinical immunology. We are thrilled to extend a warm invitation to you for the upcoming EAACI Congress 2024, scheduled to take place in Valencia from May 31st to June 3rd, 2024.

In a bid to provide you with an immersive experience, we will offer you a dedicated press area where you can schedule interviews with leading physicians and researchers in the field.

Register for free

LOCATION:

Our venue, Feria de Valencia, is a prestigious convention and exhibition centre known for its modernity and versatility. Moreover, the event will take place at the vibrant city of Valencia, which is celebrated for its harmonious coexistence of tradition and modernity.

PROGRAMME:

The Scientific Programme will encompass the entire spectrum of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. Under the overarching theme of "Revolutionizing Patient Care Through the Power of Data Science" our congress promises to be an extraordinary intellectual journey. We are delighted to present a diverse and dynamic program featuring over 150 scientific sessions meticulously crafted to inform and inspire.

CONGRESS TOPICS:

Loading... Loading...

Environmental Science: Join the conversation to understand how environmental issues have significantly increased allergic diseases such as bronchial asthma, allergic rhinoconjunctivitis, and atopic dermatitis in industrialized countries in recent years.

Food Allergy: A major public health issue with rising prevalence in metropolitan areas and a significant impact on the lives of patients with allergies. We will discuss about cutting-edge approaches to managing food allergies.



Innovations in Immunotherapy: Discover revolutionary developments in allergen immunotherapy, an area transforming the landscape of allergy treatment. Learn about the latest advances in the application of immunotherapy.



Pediatric Allergies: Explore the increasing incidence of allergies among children worldwide and the factors contributing to this phenomenon. Gain insights into global initiatives addressing pediatric allergies and collaborative efforts to enhance the well-being of young individuals affected by allergies.



KOLs of EAACI

In this link, you'll find our dedicated committee, comprised of renowned doctors and scientists from various nationalities, available for interviews and reports.

PRESS RELEASE: https://eaaci.org/news/

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Podcast: https://linktr.ee/eaaci

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eaaci/

Instagram: @eaaciHQ

Twitter: @EAACI_HQ

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EAACI

CONTACT: communications@eaaci.org

HASHTAGS: #EAACIannualCongress