Homology Medicines Declares Distribution to Common Stockholders

BEDFORD, Mass., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. FIXX today announced that it declared a distribution to its common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 21, 2024 of the right to receive one contingent value right (CVR) for each outstanding share of Homology common stock held by such stockholder as of such record date. The payment date for such distribution is expected to be March 27, 2024 (three business days after the expected closing of the merger on March 22, 2024). Each CVR represents the non-transferable contractual right to receive certain contingent payments upon the occurrence of certain events within agreed time periods as provided in the merger agreement and agreement governing the CVRs.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this filing may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed transaction involving Homology and Q32, including the conditions to, and timing of, closing of the proposed transaction, the parties' ability to consummate the proposed transaction, among others. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: (i) the risk that the conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction are not satisfied, including the failure to timely or at all obtain stockholder approval for the proposed transaction or the failure to timely or at all obtain any required regulatory clearances; (ii) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed transaction and the ability of each of Homology and Q32 to consummate the proposed transaction; (iii) the ability of Homology and Q32 to integrate their businesses successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies; (iv) the possibility that other anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized, including without limitation, anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings and other financial results, and growth and expansion of the combined company's operations, and the anticipated tax treatment of the combination; (v) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against Homology, Q32 or their respective directors; (vi) possible disruptions from the proposed transaction that could harm Homology's and/or Q32's respective businesses; (vii) the ability of Homology and Q32 to retain, attract and hire key personnel; (viii) potential adverse reactions or changes to relationships with customers, employees, suppliers or other parties resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; (ix) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the proposed transaction that could affect Homology's or Q32's financial performance; (x) certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact Homology's or Q32's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (xi) the combined company's need for additional funding, which may not be available; (xii) failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; (xiii) the early stage of the combined company's development efforts; (xiv) potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; (xv) risks relating to the regulatory approval process; (xvi) interim, topline and preliminary data may change as more patient data become available, and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; (xvii) Q32's product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; (xviii) inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; (xix) the combined company's reliance on third parties, including for the manufacture of materials for our research programs, preclinical and clinical studies; (xx) failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; (xxi) ongoing regulatory obligations; (xxii) effects of significant competition; (xxiii) unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; (xxiv) product liability lawsuits; (xxv) securities class action litigation; (xxvi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and general economic conditions on our business and operations, including the combined company's preclinical studies and clinical trials; (xxvii) the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; (xxviii) significant costs incurred as a result of operating as a public company; (xxix) whether the Company will meet the minimum bid price requirement during any compliance period or otherwise in the future, whether the Company will otherwise continue to meet the Nasdaq listing standards and whether the Company would be successful in any Nasdaq appeal process and (xxx) such other factors as are set forth in Homology's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Homology's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,2023 and the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Homology with the SEC. Homology can give no assurance that the conditions to the proposed transaction will be satisfied. Except as required by applicable law, Homology undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company historically focused on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases, by addressing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology Medicines has gene editing and gene therapy clinical-stage programs in phenylketonuria (PKU) and Hunter syndrome (MPS II), a preclinical pipeline that includes a gene therapy candidate for metachromatic leukodystrophy and a GTx-mAb (vectorized antibody) candidate for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, as well as intellectual property on its family of 15 adeno- associated viruses (AAVHSCs). Homology Medicines is not currently pursuing further development of these programs and is pursuing strategic options for the Company and its programs and platform technology. Additionally, the Company has an ownership stake in Oxford Biomedica (US) LLC (formerly Oxford Biomedica Solutions LLC), an AAV manufacturing company based on Homology Medicines' internal process development and manufacturing formed as a joint venture between Homology Medicines and Oxford Biomedica plc. For more information, visit www.homologymedicines.com.

