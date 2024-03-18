DraftKings Announces Leadership Changes to Increase Focus on Operational Efficiencies

Loading... Loading...

BOSTON, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. DKNG ("DraftKings" or the "Company") today announced that Jason Park, DraftKings' Chief Financial Officer, will become the Company's Chief Transformation Officer, effective as of May 1, 2024. In this newly created role, Mr. Park will lead initiatives to deploy cutting edge technologies to capture additional operating efficiencies as well as oversee the integration of the proposed acquisition of Jackpocket Inc. ("Jackpocket"). Alan Ellingson, DraftKings' Senior Vice President, Finance and Analytics, will be elevated to Chief Financial Officer, effective as of May 1, 2024. Mr. Ellingson will continue to enhance shareholder value over time by driving the Company towards its financial objectives.



"I have asked Jason Park to take on a new role at DraftKings to address and capture large efficiency opportunities that I expect will generate significant incremental profitability over the coming years," said Jason Robins, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of DraftKings. "Jason's unique skill set, based on his accomplishments over the last five years as our Chief Financial Officer and 11 years as a private equity Operating Partner, will allow us to further improve how we operate. In addition, I'm confident he will unlock the benefits of our proposed acquisition of Jackpocket following its closing to strengthen DraftKings' position in U.S. online gaming. There are also potentially transformational AI applications on the horizon that could change the way businesses operate and serve their customers to create potential long-term advantages."

Mr. Park joined DraftKings as Chief Financial Officer in June 2019 and oversaw the Company's transition to the public markets. During his tenure as Chief Financial Officer, DraftKings' revenue grew from $323 million in 2019 to $3,665 million in 2023. The Company also produced positive Adjusted EBITDA in the second and fourth quarters of 2023 due in part to Mr. Park's leadership of operational efficiency programs. In addition, from the Company's initial trading day on July 25, 2019, through March 15, 2024, the Company's stock price increased more than 325%.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role which tackles several significant opportunities to improve how we operate and taps into my passion for building great and highly efficient companies," said Jason Park. "Alan is perfectly suited to seamlessly step into the Chief Financial Officer role as an established company leader with deep credibility across the entire organization. I look forward to assisting with this transition and continuing to deliver value for our shareholders. We will provide more information on the transformation program during our next earnings call."

Alan Ellingson joined DraftKings in 2020 and currently serves as the Company's Senior Vice President, Finance and Analytics. For the past four years, Mr. Ellingson has worked closely with Mr. Park to develop a world-class finance and accounting organization, which includes building the forecasting capabilities that support the creation, tracking and ongoing refresh of the Company's multi-year financial objectives.

Jason Robins added, "I am very excited to elevate Alan Ellingson to Chief Financial Officer and have him continue to lead the Company on the very clear path that we have laid out. Alan has been with DraftKings for more than four years, has extensive experience across our finance and analytics teams, and most importantly, deeply understands our core value drivers and focus on maximizing shareholder value."

"We have built a world class finance organization, and I look forward to expanding my leadership role with the team," said Alan Ellingson, incoming Chief Financial Officer. "In addition, I look forward to working closely with Jason Robins to deliver outstanding financial performance and generate incredible shareholder returns."

