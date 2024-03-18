Shenandoah Telecommunications to Present at the New Street Research and BCG Fiber to the Future 2024 Conference

EDINBURG, Va., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) SHEN announced that Ed McKay, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the New Street Research and BCG Fiber to the Future 2024 Conference on March 22, 2024 at 12:50 p.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of the panel discussion on Shentel's website at www.investor.shentel.com. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Shentel's website following the presentation.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,900 route miles of fiber and 219 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.
