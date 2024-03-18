MCI BPO Expands in the Philippines with the Acquisition of EastWest BPO & EastWest Technologies

Loading... Loading...

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI BPO (MCI), a globally recognized leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer experience (CX) solutions, today announces the acquisition of EastWest BPO. EastWest BPO is a leading Philippine BPO in the call center service industry near Clark Freeport Zone. This acquisition furthers MCI's strategic expansion of a diverse global footprint and enhancement of its BPO and technology offerings. Included in the acquisition is EastWest Technologies.



EastWest, headquartered in San Fernando, Pampanga, delivers proven superior customer service, back-office, and sales support. EastWest is another valuable addition to MCI's growing robust portfolio of worldwide companies. The acquisition of EastWest cements MCI's global footprint and extends MCI's renowned flexible, secure, and cost saving service and technology delivery to its' almost 500 western logo client base.

Anthony Marlowe, CEO of MCI, captures the sentiment of the EastWest acquisition, "The acquisition of EastWest BPO & Technologies is a key step for MCI in expanding our offshore CX BPO contact center solutions. After almost two decades as one of the fastest growing onshore tech-enabled call center BPO service providers, we've spent the past few years heavily focused on more of what our clients want; technology and high quality nearshore/offshore cost arbitrage. EastWest BPO, a mid-market provider, delivers top-quality service with highly tenured staff, which translates to happy clients that transition to MCI with a high degree of attention from senior level vendor staff."

This acquisition combines MCI's leadership and EastWest BPO's resources to deliver a seamless expansion of services, with an emphasis on providing a comprehensive suite of customer interaction solutions to a broader audience. MCI's clients will immediately benefit from the increased pool of expertly trained call center professionals and innovative technology propelling both customer satisfaction, loyalty, and cost effectiveness.

EastWest BPO's established infrastructure in the Philippines also affords MCI a strategic advantage; cost-effective expansion with ready access to the talented and experienced EastWest Asian workforce. This proven workforce has been recognized for its customer service ethos and English proficiency.

"Joining forces with MCI is an exciting new chapter for the EastWest family. We want to thank Anthony Marlowe and the entire MCI team for making a dream come true," said the President of EastWest BPO & Technologies, Mark Escueta. "Our team is integrating with MCI's culture of innovation while continuing to deliver the exceptional service for which we are known."

For further details on how MCI can reduce your call center costs, or for more information about MCI's comprehensive global capabilities, please visit https://www.mci.world/subsidiaries.

About MCI

MCI is an American multinational conglomerate holding company headquartered in Miami Beach, FL, USA. With a diverse lineup of tech-enabled business services MCI's offering range from Artificial Intelligence (AI), Contact Center Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Customer Experience (CX) solutions, and Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) cloud technology applications. MCI organically grows, acquires, and operates companies with synergistic adjacent products and services portfolios. MCI includes service brands BPOaaS, BYC Aqua, Byron Yeats Consulting, EastWest BPO, EastWest Technologies, GravisApps, Gravis Marketing, MarchEast, Mass Markets, MCI BPO, MCI Federal Services, OnBrand24, Sydney Call Centre, Teletechnology, Valor Intelligent Processing, and Vinculum. MCI operates in eight countries worldwide. For more information about the MCI Group, please visit www.mci.world.

