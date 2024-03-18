Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, to Present at the Bioprocessing Summit Europe Conference

Loading... Loading...

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. ORGS ("Orgenesis" or the "Company"), a global leader in decentralizing cell and gene therapies (CGTs), today announced that its CEO, Vered Caplan, will be presenting at the upcoming Bioprocessing Summit Europe. The conference, renowned for gathering leading professionals to advance the manufacturing and quality control of biological and genetic therapies, will take place in Barcelona from March 19th to 21st, 2024.



Ms. Caplan is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 19th, at 2:10 PM CET. In her presentation, titled "Overcoming Conventional CGT Processing Challenges with Point-of-Care (POCare) Solutions," Caplan will discuss how the Company's POCare solutions, leveraging the latest technology and data advances, can overcome conventional CGT processing challenges and enable standardization. The focus will be on closed, automated, and reproducible processes to bring treatments closer to patients, enabling standardization and making these innovative therapies more affordable and accessible worldwide.

Following the presentation, Caplan will participate in a panel discussion at 3:10 PM CET, titled "The Role of Decentralized vs. Centralized Manufacturing." The panel, moderated by Angela Osborne, Ph.D., CEO & Founder of eXmoor Pharma Concepts Ltd., will explore the critical role of local academic/hospital GMP centers in the industry's inception and the necessity for alternative solutions to ensure therapies reach all patients in need. The discussion aims to shed light on the evolving landscape of manufacturing and supply in the CGT field.

Bioprocessing Summit Europe brings together 750+ upstream, downstream, bioproduction, analytical and formulation professionals. This 3-day, 12-track meeting has quickly become a premier meeting in the European bioprocessing calendar and is regarded by many as "the fastest growing bioprocessing meeting in Europe" following record growth in 2023.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a global biotech company that has been committed to unlocking the potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) since 2012 as well as a paradigm-shifting decentralized approach to processing since 2020. This new model allows Orgenesis to bring academia, hospitals, and industry together to make these essential therapies a reality sooner rather than later. Orgenesis is focusing on advancing its CGTs toward eventual commercialization, while partnering with key industry stakeholders to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat a larger number of patients more cost effectively and with better outcomes through great science and decentralized production. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.orgenesis.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Investor relations contact for Orgenesis:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1021

Email: orgs@crescendo-ir.com

Communications contact for Orgenesis:

IB Communications

Neil Hunter / Michelle Boxall