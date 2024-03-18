EZCORP Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders via Conference Call on Thursday, March 21, 2024

Loading... Loading...

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. EZPW will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central time via conference call. Management will discuss the business followed by a question-and-answer session.



The details for the conference call are:

When: Thursday, March 21 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time Where: http://investors.ezcorp.com How: Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above

Register to receive the dial-in info and a unique pin:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbe685bdd83d941f1ad4c46a83c7c19ae

A replay of the conference call will be available online at: http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the live call concludes.

EZCORP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2023 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.ezcorp.com . EZCORP stockholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com

Phone: 1 (512) 314-2220

