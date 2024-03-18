EZCORP Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders via Conference Call on Thursday, March 21, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. EZPW will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central time via conference call. Management will discuss the business followed by a question-and-answer session.
The details for the conference call are:
|When:
|Thursday, March 21 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time
|Where:
|http://investors.ezcorp.com
|How:
|Live over the internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above
Register to receive the dial-in info and a unique pin:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbe685bdd83d941f1ad4c46a83c7c19ae
A replay of the conference call will be available online at: http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the live call concludes.
EZCORP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2023 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP stockholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.
ABOUT EZCORP
Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.
Facebook EZPAWN Official https://www.facebook.com/EZPAWN/
EZCORP Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezcorp_official/
EZPAWN Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezpawnofficial/
EZCORP Linked In https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezcorp/
Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com
Phone: 1 (512) 314-2220
Jean Marie Young
Managing Director, Three Part Advisors
Three Part Advisors
Email: jyoung@threepa.com
Phone: 1 (631) 418-4339
Source: EZCORP, Inc.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.