HIRERIGHT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of HRT and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of HireRight Holdings Corp. HRT ("HireRight") breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's acquisition by General Atlantic, L.P. and Stone Point Capital LLC ("Sponsors").



On February 16, 2024, HireRight announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by the Sponsors in a $1.65 billion all-cash deal. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the Sponsors will acquire all of the outstanding shares they do not already own for $14.35 per share in cash. The deal is expected to close by mid-2024.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that HireRight's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for HireRight's stockholders.

If you own shares of HireRight and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Brandon Walker by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

