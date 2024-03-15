Allco Solutions, LLC: A Groundbreaking Merger Redefining Industrial Inspection Services

Loading... Loading...

HOUSTON, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A transformative merger has been announced in the industrial inspection services sector with the formation of Allco Solutions, LLC, a dynamic new company resulting from the integration of GIR Solutions, GIR Mechanical Integrity, and CCI Inspection Services. This merger brings together three industry leaders to create a company unlike any other, offering comprehensive mechanical integrity inspections alongside coating and corrosion inspections, all under one roof.



Founded by Jonell Nixon in 1986, CCI Inspection Services has long been recognized for its commitment to excellence in providing top-tier inspection solutions. Over the years, the company has earned a reputation for its meticulous approach to protective coatings and corrosion mitigation, setting industry standards and delivering unmatched results. Notably, Jonell Nixon mentored Jeremi Day, a distinguished AMPP Master Coatings Inspector, whose expertise and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the company's success.

In addition to its expertise in coatings and corrosion mitigation, CCI Inspection Services has a proven track record in failure analysis, offering comprehensive assessments to identify the root causes of coating and corrosion failures, allowing clients to implement effective preventative measures. By leveraging advanced analytical techniques and industry-leading methodologies, CCI Inspection Services provides invaluable insights into failure modes, enabling clients to mitigate risks and enhance asset integrity.

GIR Solutions, established in 2017, and GIR Mechanical Integrity, established in 2020, have quickly emerged as leading energy service companies specializing in a range of essential services, including Non-Destructive Testing, Level 1 Topside Inspection, Construction Inspection, and Data Management solutions. With a focus on customizable strategies and cutting-edge technology, they have been at the forefront of innovation, consistently exceeding client expectations and driving industry progress.

Alongside its mechanical integrity inspection services, GIR Solutions and GIR Mechanical Integrity offer comprehensive failure analysis solutions for mechanical components. Utilizing advanced diagnostic tools and expertise, they conduct thorough investigations to pinpoint the root causes of mechanical failures, providing clients with actionable insights to optimize maintenance strategies and enhance equipment reliability.

The fusion of these three powerhouses into Allco marks a significant milestone in the industrial inspection landscape. By offering both mechanical integrity inspections and coating/corrosion inspections, Allco becomes a one-stop shop for essential inspection needs across various industrial markets. This comprehensive approach ensures clients receive unparalleled service, streamlined processes, and cost-effective solutions, all delivered with the utmost precision and expertise.

Allco is proud to announce its leadership team, comprising seasoned industry veterans dedicated to guiding the company toward continued success. Marlin Lester assumes the role of CEO, bringing a wealth of experience and strategic vision to the helm. Jeremy Johnson steps in as COO, leveraging his expertise in operational excellence to drive efficiency and growth. Jeremi Day, renowned for his mastery in protective coatings and corrosion mitigation, serves as CTO, while Trevor Doucet and Richard Fregia join as VPs of Operations, overseeing mechanical integrity and coatings respectively. Archie Cox takes on the pivotal role of Board Chair, providing invaluable guidance and leadership.

Jeremy Johnson, COO of Allco, expressed his enthusiasm about the formation of the company, stating, "The merger of GIR Solutions and CCI Inspection Services marks a pivotal moment in our industry. Together, we are poised to deliver unmatched value and innovation to our clients, setting new standards for excellence. Additionally, Allco is an employee-owned company, with field and office personnel holding a stake. This facet of company structure is a major factor in attracting industry talent and maintaining a consistent workforce for clients."

Marlin Lester, CEO of Allco, emphasized the company's commitment to revolutionizing the industry, stating, "Allco is more than just a merger; it's a catalyst for change. By offering a comprehensive suite of inspection services, we're empowering our clients to thrive in a competitive landscape, while driving industry-wide transformation."

With a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction, Allco is poised to lead the way in the industrial inspection services sector, setting new benchmarks for quality, reliability, and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.allcosolutions.com .

Media Contacts

Marlin Lester, CEO

marlin.lester@allcosolutions.com

832.228.1346

Jeremy Johnson, COO

jeremy.johnson@allcosolutions.com

337.581.8892

Jeremi Day, CTO (Coatings & Corrosion)

jeremi.day@allcosolutions.com

409.454.9329

Trevor Doucet, VP of Operations (Mechanical Integrity)

trevor.doucet@allcosolutions.com

337.580.3553