Ready Capital Corporation Declares First Quarter 2024 Dividends

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation RC (the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This dividend is payable on April 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2024.



Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends on its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock"), and its 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock").

The Company declared a dividend of $0.390625 per share of Series C Preferred Stock payable on April 15, 2024, to Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2024, which is the effective record date since March 31, 2024, is not a business day.

The Company declared a dividend of $0.40625 per share of Series E Preferred Stock payable on April 30, 2024, to Series E Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2024.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation RC is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 350 professionals nationwide.

Contact

Investor Relations

212-257-4666

InvestorRelations@readycapital.com

Media Relations

PR@readycapital.com