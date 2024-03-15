Dream Valley x Outlast Technologies Launch Cooling Comforter with NASA-grade Aerospace Temperature Regulating Technology

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Valley®, a leading innovator in sleep technology, has introduced its Dream Valley Cooling Comforter featuring the Outlast® temperature-regulating filling on World Sleep Day. Aimed to extend deep sleep every night, the Dream Valley Cooling Comforter incorporates the Outlast phase-changing material (PCM) to offer soothing coolness for hot sleepers by proactively regulating an optimal sleeping temperature and alleviating night sweats.

"Dream Valley helps people reach healthier, deeper, high-quality sleep," said Shadow Wang, CEO of Dream Valley. "As a hot sleeper myself, I've experienced countless nights tossing and turning under overly warm sheets. Only when we discovered the thermal-regulating Outlast material were we finally able to develop a cooling comforter that resolved this persistent issue. I believe everyone deserves a good night's rest, which is why our team has worked tirelessly with our partners to bring this solution to hot sleepers."

Deep Sleep. Good Health

Overheating during sleep significantly degrades resting quality and duration. Research has shown that a third of adults in the U.S. sleep fewer than seven hours per night on average, making sleep quality more important than ever. Poor sleep can be detrimental to health, increasing the chances of immunodeficiency, cardiovascular diseases, declining mental health, and hormone imbalances. To help everyone live healthier lives, Dream Valley is focusing on reinvigorating them through deeper sleep and peaceful rest.

Proactive temperature regulation throughout the night

At the core of the Dream Valley Cooling Comforter is the Outlast temperature-regulating filling, which reduces sweating and extends deep sleep for hot sleepers.

Originally developed by NASA, the Outlast thermo-technology was used in space gloves to protect astronauts from extreme temperature fluctuations in space. It proactively regulates temperature with Outlast's phase-changing material, which are microcapsules that absorb, store, and release heat to consistently maintain a comfortable temperature range.

Since its commercialization, the Outlast thermo-technology has been adopted by major brands in a wide range of apparels and bedding. In 2003, this innovation was distinguished as a "Certified Space Technology™" by the Space Foundation.

Quality materials provide a luxurious sensation

The Dream Valley Cooling Comforter is encased in the premium Instant Cooling fabric developed specifically for durability, stain resistance, and easy maintenance, all while offering a silky-smooth feel. This exterior fabric achieves a 0.4 Q-MAX rating, ensuring an instantly cool-to-the-touch sensation. It's also resistant to pilling and machine washable, providing consistent, lasting relief for years to come. The cooling comforter has been listed with the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and certified for the OEKO-TEX Standard 100, ensuring it is free from harmful substances and safe for children and pets.

Availability

The Dream Valley Cooling Comforter is now available on the company's official web store and Amazon.com starting at US$199.99. It's available in sizes ranging from Throw (60"x80") to King (106"x90"). Color options include Dream Blue, Cool Grey, Ivory, Pink Blush, Mint Macaron, and Lavender Fog.

About Dream Valley

Dream Valley® is an innovator in premium sleep solutions with a mission to bestow the gift of deep sleep and blissful dreams upon everyone. By combining the Outlast® temperature-regulating filling with a premium outer fabric layer, Dream Valley's revolutionary Everlasting Cooling series creates an ideal sleeping environment with a perfectly balanced temperature and a soothing cool feel. This innovation greatly enhances sleep quality, helping people to feel invigorated and live healthier lives by extending their deep sleep every night. Learn more at dreamvalleysleep.com.

For media inquiries

pr@dreamvalleysleep.com

Attachment

Dream Valley pr@dreamvalleysleep.com