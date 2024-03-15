Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending April 30, May 31, and June 30, 2024.

Loading... Loading...

GREENWICH, Conn., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. OXSQ OXSQZ OXSQG (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.



On March 14, 2024, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:



Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share April 30, 2024 April 16, 2024 April 30, 2024 $0.035 May 31, 2024 May 17, 2024 May 31, 2024 $0.035 June 30, 2024 June 14, 2024 June 28, 2024 $0.035

Net asset value ("NAV") per share as of December 31, 2023 stood at $2.55, compared with a NAV per share on September 30, 2023 of $2.78.



Net investment income ("NII") was approximately $7.8 million, or $0.13 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared with approximately $6.4 million, or $0.11 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 amounted to approximately $12.3 million, compared with approximately $13.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023 we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows: $8.0 million from our debt investments; $4.0 million from our CLO equity investments; and $0.3 million from other income.

Our total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 were approximately $4.6 million, compared with total expenses of approximately $6.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, the following metrics applied (note that none of these metrics represented a total return to shareholders): The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 13.3% at current cost, compared with 13.1% as of September 30, 2023; The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 9.5%, compared with 9.7% as of September 30, 2023; and The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing CLO equity investments at current cost was 16.3%, compared with 20.1% as of September 30, 2023.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $7.3 million, consisting of: NII of approximately $7.8 million; Net realized losses of approximately $0.3 million; and Net unrealized depreciation of approximately $14.8 million.



During the fourth quarter of 2023, we made investments of approximately $3.5 million, and received approximately $4.5 million from sales and repayments of investments.



Our weighted average credit rating was 2.3 based on total fair value and 2.7 based on total principal amount as of December 31, 2023, compared with a weighted average credit rating of 2.2 based on total fair value and 2.5 based on total principal amount as of September 30, 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, we had four debt investments (three of which were in one portfolio company) on non-accrual status, with a combined fair value of approximately $1.7 million. Also, as of December 31, 2023, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had an aggregate fair value of approximately $5.3 million.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, we issued a total of approximately 1.3 million shares of common stock pursuant to an "at-the-market" offering. After deducting the sales agent's commissions and offering expenses, this resulted in net proceeds of approximately $3.7 million. As of December 31, 2023, we had approximately 59.3 million shares of common stock outstanding.



We will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results today, Friday, March 15th, 2024 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll-free dial-in number is 1-833-470-1428, access code number 451853. There will be a recording available for 30 days. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-866-813-9403. The replay pass-code number is 205162.

A presentation containing further detail regarding our quarterly results of operations has been posted under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.oxfordsquarecapital.com.





OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.



STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $440,069,822 and $495,000,997, respectively) $ 261,614,335 $ 310,347,097 Affiliated investments (cost: $16,836,822 and $16,836,822, respectively) 5,276,092 4,349,818 Cash and cash equivalents 5,740,553 9,019,164 Interest and distributions receivable 3,976,408 3,492,716 Other assets 1,060,384 785,640 Total assets $ 277,667,772 $ 327,994,435 LIABILITIES Notes payable – 6.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $- and $405,657, respectively $ — $ 63,964,568 Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $543,609 and $776,766, respectively 44,247,141 44,013,984 Notes payable – 5.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $1,768,219 and $2,153,762, respectively 78,731,781 78,346,238 Base Fee and Net Investment Income Incentive Fee payable to affiliate 1,012,389 1,323,573 Accrued interest payable 1,204,487 1,216,109 Accrued expenses 1,163,349 458,001 Total liabilities 126,359,147 189,322,473 NET ASSETS Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 59,300,472 and 49,844,796 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 593,005 498,447 Capital in excess of par value 458,121,381 434,737,950 Total distributable earnings/(accumulated losses) (307,405,761 ) (296,564,435 ) Total net assets 151,308,625 138,671,962 Total liabilities and net assets $ 277,667,772 $ 327,994,435 Net asset value per common share $ 2.55 $ 2.78





OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.



STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Year Ended

December 31,

2023 Year Ended

December 31,

2022 Year Ended

December 31,

2021 INVESTMENT INCOME From non-affiliated/non-control investments: Interest income – debt investments $ 33,592,166 $ 25,234,315 $ 17,440,229 Income from securitization vehicles and investments 16,796,699 17,093,203 18,691,631 Other income 1,435,316 790,594 1,043,153 Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control investments 51,824,181 43,118,112 37,175,013 Total investment income 51,824,181 43,118,112 37,175,013 EXPENSES Interest expense 10,825,877 12,354,392 10,495,897 Base Fee 4,613,664 5,903,986 6,287,173 Professional fees 1,426,098 1,393,116 1,910,390 Compensation expense 825,226 915,583 723,931 Director's fees 429,500 417,500 490,500 Insurance expense 329,892 378,804 422,805 Transfer agent and custodian fees 246,562 231,241 222,581 Excise tax(1) 1,423,686 252,172 — General and administrative(1) 638,350 583,740 521,541 Total expenses before incentive fees 20,758,855 22,430,534 21,074,818 Net Investment Income Incentive Fees 3,705,387 — — Total incentive fees 3,705,387 — — Total expenses 24,464,242 22,430,534 21,074,818 Net investment income 27,359,939 20,687,578 16,100,195 NET UNREALIZED AND REALIZED (LOSSES)/GAINS ON INVESTMENT TRANSACTIONS: Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments: Non-affiliate/non-control investments 6,198,413 (109,479,985 ) 37,699,436 Affiliated investments 926,274 3,577,327 772,491 Total net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments. 7,124,687 (105,902,658 ) 38,471,927 Net realized (losses)/gains: Non-affiliated/non-control investments (17,056,245 ) (339,819 ) (14,987,438 ) Extinguishment of debt (190,353 ) — — Total net realized losses (17,246,598 ) (339,819 ) (14,987,438 ) Net unrealized and realized (losses)/gains (10,121,911 ) (106,242,477 ) 23,484,489 Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 17,238,028 $ (85,554,899 ) $ 39,584,684 Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share (Basic and Diluted): $ 0.51 $ 0.42 $ 0.32 Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share (Basic and Diluted): $ 0.32 $ (1.72 ) $ 0.80 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (Basic and Diluted): 53,919,104 49,757,122 49,624,851

____________

(1) Change in prior period was made to conform to the current period presentation.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Year Ended

December 31,

2023 Year Ended

December 31,

2022 Year Ended

December 31,

2021 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Per Share Data Net asset value at beginning of year $ 2.78 $ 4.92 $ 4.55 $ 5.12 $ 6.60 Net investment income(1) 0.51 0.42 0.32 0.40 0.81 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(2) (0.19 ) (2.14 ) 0.47 (0.36 ) (1.49 ) Net change in net asset value from operations 0.32 (1.72 ) 0.79 0.04 (0.68 ) Distributions per share from net investment income (0.54 ) (0.42 ) (0.42 ) (0.61 ) (0.80 ) Distributions based on weighted average share impact (0.01 ) — — — — Tax return of capital distributions — — — — — Total distributions(3) (0.55 ) (0.42 ) (0.42 ) (0.61 ) (0.80 ) Effect of shares issued, net of offering expenses — — — — — Effect of shares issued/repurchased, gross — — — — — Net asset value at end of year $ 2.55 $ 2.78 $ 4.92 $ 4.55 $ 5.12 Per share market value at beginning of year $ 3.12 $ 4.08 $ 3.05 $ 5.44 $ 6.47 Per share market value at end of year $ 2.86 $ 3.12 $ 4.08 $ 3.05 $ 5.44 Total return based on Market Value(4) 9.34 % (14.11 )% 47.38 % (31.75 )% (4.14 )% Total return based on Net Asset Value(5) 11.51 % (34.96 )% 17.36 % 0.82 % (10.26 )% Shares outstanding at end of year 59,300,472 49,844,796 49,690,059 49,589,607 48,448,987 Ratios/Supplemental Data (7) Net assets at end of year (000's) $ 151,309 $ 138,672 $ 244,595 $ 225,427 $ 247,999 Average net assets (000's) $ 149,944 $ 192,785 $ 242,589 $ 192,137 $ 289,373 Ratio of expenses to average net assets 16.32 % 11.64 % 8.69 % 8.45 % 8.35 % Ratio of net investment income to average net assets 18.25 % 10.73 % 6.64 % 10.26 % 13.30 % Portfolio turnover rate(6) 3.85 % 17.09 % 11.09 % 23.72 % 12.75 %

Loading... Loading...

____________

(1) Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon weighted average shares outstanding.

(2) Net realized and unrealized gains include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.

(3) Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company's taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company's distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company's stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company's earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year.

(4) Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company's distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts divided by the beginning market value per share.

(5) Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value.

(6) Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the annual investment sales and repayments of principal or annual investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.

(7) The following table provides supplemental performance ratios measured for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019:

Year Ended

December 31,

2023 Year Ended

December 31,

2022 Year Ended

December 31,

2021 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Ratio of expenses to average net assets: Expenses before incentive fees 13.84 % 11.64 % 8.69 % 8.45 % 7.14 % Net Investment Income Incentive Fees 2.47 % — % — % — % 1.21 % Capital Gains Incentive

Fees — % — % — % — % — % Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense, to average net assets 9.10 % 5.23 % 4.36 % 4.35 % 4.93 %





About Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280



