Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. to Hold Investor Call March 21

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. IVFH ("IVFH" or the "Company"), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods to Professional Chefs nationwide, today announced that the Company will host an investor call on March 21, 2024 at 9:00 am Eastern Time via Zoom and by phone. The purpose of the meeting will be for management to discuss the Company's fourth fiscal quarter results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, followed by Q&A with investors.

Investors and other interested participants may attend the call on the web or by phone, though investors who intend to ask a question may wish to join digitally through Zoom, rather than on the phone, as the "raise hand" interface is easier to manage through Zoom. Details for the meeting are as follows:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89223331611?pwd=UFNsTXBjUnFNMFBwcExTUWpqbWxqZz09

Meeting ID: 892 2333 1611

Passcode: 289972

One tap mobile

+16694449171,,89223331611# US

+16699006833,,89223331611# US (San Jose)

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

At IVFH, we help make meals special. We provide access to foods that are hard to find, have a compelling story, or are on the forefront of food trends. Our gourmet foods marketplace connects the world's best artisan food makers with top Professional Chefs nationwide. We curate the assortment, experience, and tech enabled tools that help our customers create unforgettable experiences for their guests.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") that are based on the current beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "should," "could," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "might," "potentially" "targeting" or "expect." Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis, international crisis, environmental and economic issues and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

Investor and Media Contact:

Gary Schubert

Chief Financial Officer

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

investorrelations@ivfh.com