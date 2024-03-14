LoCorr Funds Promotes Industry Veteran to Sales Leadership Position

Loading... Loading...

MINNEAPOLIS, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds, a leader in low-correlating alternative investments, today announced the promotion of Michael Stabile to its sales leadership team to strengthen and grow distribution efforts.

In his new role as Senior Vice President, Stabile will lead distribution efforts in the Western Division and be responsible for the team's delivery of LoCorr's product suite across that region. Additionally, he will continue distributing LoCorr's alternative investment products in Southern California, Southern Nevada, and Hawaii. Stabile joined LoCorr in early 2023 and brings nearly 20 years of experience in investment management and distribution. Previously, he was the Western Divisional Manager at Perpetual Limited, where he served in a similar role, and prior to that, he spent 13 years at Allianz Global Investors in various senior distribution roles. He reports directly to Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr Funds.

"Michael has proven himself to be a key contributor to our team's success," said Kevin Kinzie. "His deep understanding of our industry and exceptional leadership skills will strengthen our team and reinforce our commitment to educating advisors on the importance of low-correlating strategies that move differently than stocks and bonds."

Given ongoing economic uncertainties, investors and advisors are increasingly seeking diversified investment strategies that can provide a differentiated return stream through low correlation or serve to hedge equity risk. "At LoCorr, we currently see opportunity in small-cap stocks as the valuation dislocation between them and large-cap stocks has reached the largest disparity in the last 20 years. We believe advisors could benefit from a hedge to their equity risk through long/short exposure to the small-cap space."

About LoCorr Funds

LoCorr Funds is a leading provider of low-correlating investment strategies, founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies with low correlation to stocks and bonds can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that not only provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets but also help to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN. For more information, please visit www.LoCorrFunds.com or call 1.888.628.2887.

