Richard Sadowsky Appointed as Interim CEO; Kurt Lageschulte Returns to the Board of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company"), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Richard Sadowsky, a member of the Company's Board since November of 2023, as its new Interim CEO.

Mr. Sadowsky is a New York-based lawyer and business consultant with four decades of experience in complex transactions and investment banking. He was previously the acting CEO of Voltari Corporation (a NASDAQ-listed company) and a partner at what is now Dentons and one of its predecessor firms Rubin Baum LLP. Mr. Sadowsky also worked as an investment banker in the CIBC World Markets Media and Technology Group, stationed in New York.

The Company is also pleased to announce the return of Kurt Lageschulte to RecycLiCo's Board of Directors.

Mr. Lageschulte is a principal and the Portfolio Manager of Broadbill Investment Partners, LLC, which he co-founded in 2011. Broadbill is a New York based investment advisory firm managing multiple fund portfolios with both public and private investments including over 3.5 million shares of RecycLiCo's outstanding stock. He served on the RecycLiCo Board from 2012 - 2021 and has been serving on its Advisory Board since that time. Mr. Lageschulte has experience in the energy and technology industries as well as significant public and private capital markets expertise.

These two appointments are intended to buttress the Company's leadership and financial expertise as it builds on its history as an industry pioneer and continues its search for a permanent CEO.

Mr. Sadowsky said, "it is important that RecycLiCo continues to take the steps necessary to move from an early-stage venture company to a major player in the battery recycling industry and that we have the resources to do so. I am honored that the Board has asked me to serve in an interim capacity so that we can select our next CEO after careful consideration and a comprehensive search. Kurt Lageschulte is someone I know to be a creative and effective investor and fund raiser and all of us on the Board are excited at his return."

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

