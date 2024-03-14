RealManage Hires Cindy Sederopoulos as Vice President of Operations in Charlotte

Loading... Loading...

Plano, TX, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, one of the country's leading community association management companies, is excited to announce the appointment of Cindy Sederopoulos as the new Vice President of Operations for RealManage Charlotte.

Cindy is stepping into the role with passion and extensive experience in leadership roles encompassing sales, client services, and community management. Her journey with RealManage began when she joined as a community association manager (CAM) through the acquisition of Evergreen Lifestyles Management. Cindy's journey led her to serve as the director of community management (DCAM), setting benchmarks for excellence along the way.

In sharing her enthusiasm about the role, Cindy stated, "As the new Market Leader for Charlotte, my primary responsibility will be to lead and support the team based out of our Charlotte office. I am most excited about the opportunity to assist and watch team members grow with the ultimate goal of guiding us to client retention and growth." She added, "It is an honor to be a part of making tangible impacts on communities and a meaningful difference in our resident's lives through community management."

Cindy is committed to forging unbreakable bonds, cultivating a culture of collaboration, and surpassing even the loftiest client expectations. Her relentless pursuit of excellence perfectly aligns with RealManage's mission and vision.

Marc Rodriguez, the Executive Vice President of RealManage's Eastern Markets, stated, "We are confident that Cindy's leadership and dedication will be invaluable to our efforts of stabilizing and growing the Charlotte market."

Cindy's appointment highlights a new journey for RealManage, and her energy, vision, and commitment will undoubtedly propel the Charlotte market to new heights.

About RealManage

RealManage is a premier provider of community association management services, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence. As one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry, RealManage proudly stands as the third-largest HOA and condo management company in the United States.

Through its family of brands, including GrandManors and CiraConnect, RealManage offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the unique needs of homeowner associations, condominiums, cooperatives, and large master-planned communities. GrandManors specializes in luxury high-rise and lifestyle community management, while CiraConnect provides cutting-edge, cloud-based technology solutions to enhance community engagement and operational efficiency. With a focus on fostering vibrant, thriving communities, RealManage sets the standard for quality and service in community association management.

For more information, please visit RealManage.com.

