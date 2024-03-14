Regenx Announces Online Presentation

Loading... Loading...

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") RGX RGXTF YRS is pleased to announce it plans on distributing a presentation during which the Company is going to take the opportunity to answer shareholder inquiries, provide insight into strategic direction and to showcase recent achievements. This presentation will be hosted by Kara Wood, Corporate Communications for Regenx Tech Corp. and will be available to view on the Regenx Website and social platforms on Thursday, March 21.



Shareholders and interested parties are urged to submit their questions by March 18th, 2024, at the latest via this online form or by email: shawn@regenx.tech .

About Regenx Tech Corp

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.regenx.tech

For further information contact

Regenx Tech Corp.

Greg Pendura

CEO 780-800-0726

investors@regenx.tech

