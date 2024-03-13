LUNA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Luna Innovation, Inc. on Behalf of Luna Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Luna Innovation, Inc. ("Luna" or the "Company") LUNA on behalf of Luna stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Luna has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 12, 2024, Luna announced it will delay the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results. A Special Committee of the Company's Board of Directors is conducting an independent review, with the aid of external legal and financial advisors, of certain transactions for which revenue was recognized in the second and third quarters of 2023 that did not qualify for revenue recognition under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Additionally, the Company expects to report material weaknesses in internal controls.



To be noted, on October 17, 2023, Luna announced that its Chief Financial Officer (Eugene Nestro) abruptly left his position; no explanation for Nestro's departure was given at the time.

Following the delayed filing news, Luna stock was 23% lower in pre-market trading on March 13, 2024.

