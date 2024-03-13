GOWIN Semiconductor to attend Embedded World 2024

Loading... Loading...

LONDON and GUANGZHOU, China, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, recognized as the world's fastest-growing FPGA provider, is set to participate in Embedded World 2024 from April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. This will be our fourth consecutive appearance at the EW exhibition and coincides with GOWIN's tenth anniversary year. Our home for this year's event will be Hall 3A Stand 340 where we will be showcasing and demonstrating our latest FPGA technology.



Embedded World, hosted annually in Germany, stands as Europe's premier trade show for embedded solutions and technologies. Boasting over 1000 exhibitors, it ranks among the world's largest fairs dedicated to cutting-edge embedded technologies for IoT and related market segments.

Following significant automotive success in Asia, GOWIN will continue focusing on the European automotive market this year. We will showcase our latest FPGA offerings, including our new Arora V series devices, celebrated for their exceptional SerDes performance, and energy efficiency. Utilizing TSMC's 22nm LP process with proven automotive grade-1 capability, this new lineup is primed to make a significant impression on the mid density FPGA market. In addition to featuring industry-leading power efficiency with very competitive pricing, this new device family is also available in a range of competitor pin-compatible package options, enabling customers to explore replacement options without redesigning their PCB hardware.

Stand demos this year will include MIPI CSI camera to HDMI display bridging using our new Arora-V GW5A-25 family, Universal Audio Class (UAC2) USB2.0 2x2 audio interface using our low-cost LittleBee Flash-based GW1N-9 family, a AE350 hardcore RISC-V demo using our latest Arora-V GW5AST-138 µSoC FPGA and Field Oriented Motor Control (FOC) using our mid-range Arora-2 family devices.

Finally, we are delighted to announce our field sales team will be accompanied by Jason Zhu, CEO of GOWIN, who will be conducting meetings with invited customers and partners. Please contact us if you are interested in scheduling time with a FPGA industry visionary.

"We are extremely excited to be once again participating at Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany, showcasing our growing portfolio of products, IP, and innovative solutions," said Mike Furnival, Vice President of International Sales. "Additionally, to have our CEO, Jason Zhu, joining us clearly illustrates the importance of our global sales efforts and resultant customer relationships. We believe that participation at this show will further cement our position as the true leader in the much changed low and mid density FPGA marketplace."

GOWIN Semiconductor looks forward to welcoming all interested potential customers and partners to our booth in Hall 3A Stand 340.

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation

Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

