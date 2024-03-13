Ledyard National Bank to Present at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference March 14th

Loading... Loading...

HANOVER, N.H., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ledyard Financial Group LFGP, based in Hanover, NH, focused on offering comprehensive community banking and wealth management services, today announced that Josephine Moran, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Sprudzs, Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer, will present live at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 14th, 2024.



DATE: March 14th, 2024

TIME: 1:00pm

LINK: https://bit.ly/3wk07PV

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 14

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

In 2023, grew assets by $111 million, finishing the year at $855 million

Ranked among the Top 200 publicly traded banks and thrifts under $2 billion in assets in the US by American Banker Magazine for the ninth consecutive year

Earned Bauer's top (5-Star) rating for financial strength and stability for 70 consecutive quarters and is designated as an "Exceptional Performance Bank"



About Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank, a full-service bank with a $1.9 billion wealth management division (Ledyard Financial Advisors), helps individuals and businesses make clear, confident decisions about how to save, borrow and manage their finances. The bank's unique combination of expert advice, leading-edge financial solutions and personal attention represent the highest standard of client advocacy and responsiveness.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Ledyard National Bank

Josephine Moran

President & Chief Executive Officer

603-643-2667

Josephine.moran@ledyard.bank

Peter Sprudzs

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

603-640-2743

Peter.sprudzs@ledyard.bank

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com