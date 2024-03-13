Cibus to Participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference

Loading... Loading...

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. CBUS, a leading agricultural biotechnology company that uses proprietary gene editing technologies to develop plant traits (or specific genetic characteristics) in seeds, today announced that Rory Riggs, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, and Peter Beetham, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer will participate in a panel at the 36th Annual Roth Conference taking place March 17-19, 2024.

Panel Title: AgTech Panel – Gene Editing in Ag and Implications of a Post GMO Era

Date: Monday, March 18, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth48/panel26/2119832

About Cibus



Cibus is a leader in Gene Edited Productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses gene editing to develop and license traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus' focus is productivity traits for the major global crops such as canola, rice, soybean, and wheat. Cibus is a technology leader in high throughput gene editing technology that enables Cibus to develop and commercialize plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Cibus has developed a pipeline of five productivity traits including important traits for pod shatter reduction, Sclerotinia resistance and weed management. Its initial traits for pod shatter reduction and weed management are developed in collaborations with leading seed companies. Its other pipeline traits including Sclerotinia resistance are in advanced greenhouse and field trial stages.

Cibus Contacts:

Loading... Loading...

Investor Relations

Karen Troeber

ktroeber@cibus.com

858-450-2636

Jeff Sonnek – ICR

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

Media Relations



Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com

203-918-4347