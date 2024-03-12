Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sunnova, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Innodata and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS, and Innodata Inc. INOD. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA

Class Period: February 25, 2020 - December 7, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2024

Sunnova provides energy as a service in the U.S. The Company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of October 2023, the Company operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems purportedly serving over 386,000 customers.

In September 2023, Sunnova entered into a $3.0 billion partial loan guarantee agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy's ("DOE") Loan Programs Office ("LPO") to support solar loans originated by Sunnova under a new solar loan channel named Project Hestia (the "LPO Loan"). In a press release detailing the LPO Loan, Sunnova stated that Project Hestia was expected to "provide disadvantaged homeowners and communities with increased access to clean, flexible power via Sunnova services by indirectly and partially guaranteeing the cash flows associated with consumers' loans" and that Sunnova's "purpose-built technology" was "designed to improve customer insights regarding their power usage and will facilitate demand response behavior."

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sunnova routinely engaged in predatory business practices against disadvantaged homeowners and communities, the same groups that Project Hestia was purportedly intended to benefit; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny, as well as significant reputational and/or financial harm; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 22, 2023, the Washington Free Beacon published an article entitled "Biden Admin Gave $3 Billion Loan to Solar Company Accused of Scamming Elderly." The article revealed that several consumer complaints had been brought against the Company for issues ranging from maintenance delays to predatory sales tactics used against elderly homeowners.

Then, on December 8, 2023, Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers ("Rodgers"), Chair of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce (the "House Energy Committee"), and Senator John Barrasso ("Barrasso"), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (the "Senate Energy Committee"), sent a letter to the DOE and Sunnova seeking information related to the LPO Loan and Project Hestia following the release of the "disturbing" reports regarding the Company. Specifically, the letter requested additional information regarding the LPO's awareness of and treatment of Sunnova's allegedly predatory business practices.

On this news, Sunnova's stock price fell $2.00 per share, or 16.12%, to close at $10.41 per share on December 8, 2023.

As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS

Class Period: May 25, 2022 and August 21, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2024

The Dick's Sporting Goods class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for products in Dick's Sporting Goods' Outdoor segment was slowing faster than defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (ii) the "structural changes" that defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow Dick's Sporting Goods to manage its excess inventory without hurting its profitability; and (iii) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on Dick's Sporting Goods' profitability.

On May 19, 2023, TD Cowen and Telsey Advisory Group issued analyst reports lowering their sales and earnings per share estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods for both the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and the full year. On this news, the price of Dick's Sporting Goods common stock fell nearly 7%.

Then, on August 22, 2023, Dick's Sporting Goods revealed that profitability for the second quarter of 2023 was significantly lower than previously represented. Specifically, Dick's Sporting Goods' net income was $244 million (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $338 million), earnings per share were $2.82 (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $3.81), gross margin was 34.4% (compared to the analyst consensus estimate of 36.3%), and pre-tax margin was 10.2% (below Dick's Sporting Goods' previously-issued guidance of 11.7%). Dick's Sporting Goods also lowered its profitability guidance for the rest of fiscal year 2023.

On this news, the price of Dick's Sporting Goods common stock fell more than 24%.

Innodata Inc. INOD

Class Period: May 9, 2019 and February 14, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 22, 2024

The lawsuit alleges that on February 15, 2024, Wolfpack Research published a report revealing that Innodata misrepresented the nature and extent of its business and operations. The Wolfpack Report showed that Innodata's AI is really "smoke and mirrors" and that the Company's marketing claims are like "putting lipstick on a pig." While the Defendants touted Innodata's status as an AI pioneer, other companies were only hiring Innodata for cheap labor and its operations were powered by thousands of low-wage offshore workers, not proprietary AI technology. Innodata also stopped disclosing its Research and Development spend after the first quarter of 2021. The Wolfpack Report highlighted that Innodata's total R&D investment over the past five years was only $4.4 million, with even less allocated to R&D in 2023 than what was spent on promoting its "AI" technology through press releases.

Throughout the Class Period, the complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that Innodata: (1) did not have a viable AI technology; (2) its Goldengate AI platform is a rudimentary software developed by just a handful of employees; (3) it was not going to utilize AI to any significant degree for new Silicon Valley contracts; (4) it was not effectively investing in research and development for AI; and (5) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Innodata's AI business and development and related financial results, growth, and prospects.

On this news, the price of Innodata common stock declined by $3.74 per share, or approximately 30.5%, on February 15, 2024.

