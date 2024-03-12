Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating SSR, Inari Medical, and Entravision and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against SSR Mining Inc. SSRM, Inari Medical, Inc. NARI, and Entravision Communications Corp. EVC. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



SSR Mining Inc. SSRM

On February 13, 2024, SSR issued a press release "announc[ing] a suspension of operations at the Çöpler mine as a result of a large slip on the heap leach pad. This event occurred in the morning of February 13, 2024 at approximately 6:30 am EST, and all operations at Çöpler have been suspended as a result."

On this news, SSR's stock price fell $5.22 per share, or 53.70%, to close at $4.50 per share on February 13, 2024.

Inari Medical, Inc. NARI

On February 28, 2024, after market hours, Inari Medical filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC announcing "[i]n December 2023, we received a civil investigative demand ("CID") from the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Division, in connection with an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act (the "Investigation"). The CID requests information and documents primarily relating to meals and consulting service payments provided to health care professionals ("HCPs"). We are cooperating with the Investigation. We are unable to express a view at this time regarding the likely duration, or ultimate outcome, of the Investigation or estimate the possibility of, or amount or range of, any possible financial impact. Depending on the outcome of the Investigation, there may be a material impact on our business, results of operations, or financial condition."

On this news, Inari Medical's stock fell $12.14 per share, or 20.8%, to close at $46.12 on February 29, 2024.

Entravision Communications Corp. EVC

On Tuesday evening Entravision disclosed that Meta (Facebook) intends to wind down its authorized sales partner program, and is ending its relationship with the company. Meta accounted for roughly half of Entravision's revenue in 2023.



On this news, shares of Entravision Communications Corp. have dropped more than 50% in premarket trading on March 6, 2024.

