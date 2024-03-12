Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; April 9, 2024 deadline

Loading... Loading...

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Amylyx securities between November 11, 2022 and November 8, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The lawsuit claims that during the relevant period, the Defendants made significantly untrue and/or misleading statements and/or did not reveal that: (i) they had exaggerated the market potential of RELYVRIO, a treatment for ALS in adults in the U.S., which combines sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol as a dual UPRBax apoptosis inhibitor; (ii) there was a trend of patients stopping their treatment with RELYVRIO after six months; (iii) the number of new patients beginning treatment with RELYVRIO was on the decline; (iv) therefore, the reported prescription rates for RELYVRIO were overly inflated; (v) the defendants tried to obscure these adverse trends from investors and the market by preventing analysts from accessing RELYVRIO's prescription data; and (vi) consequently, the public statements made by the defendants were significantly incorrect and misleading throughout the relevant times.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising