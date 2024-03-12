The Becker Milk Company Limited: Nine Month Financial Results and Regular Dividend

Loading... Loading...

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Becker Milk Company Limited (the "Company") (TSX-BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the nine months ended January 31, 2024.



HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues for the nine months ended January 31, 2024 were $2,326,873 compared to $2,162,713 for the same period in 2023.

The non-GAAP financial measure Net Operating Income for the first nine months fiscal 2024 was $1,847,990 compared to $1,767,529 for the first nine months fiscal 2023.

Net loss for the first nine months fiscal 2024 was $0.13 per share, compared to $1.02 net loss per share for the first nine months fiscal 2023.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenue for the nine months ended January 31, 2024 improved $164,160 compared to the nine months ended January 31, 2023, largely a result of higher finance income.

Nine months ended January 31 2024

2023

Property revenue $2,120,481 $2,056,499 Finance income 206,392 106,214 Total revenues $2,326,873 $2,162,713 Net income (loss) attributable to common and special shareholders ($229,305) ($1,843,521) Average common and special shares outstanding 1,808,360 1,808,360 Income (loss) per share ($0.13) ($1.02)

Components of the $1,614,216 decrease in the net loss for the nine months ended January 31, 2024 compared to the nine months ended January 31, 2023 are:

Changes in Net Loss - Nine months ended January 31, 2024 compared to nine months ended January 31, 2023 Decrease in the unfavourable fair value adjustment $1,762,273 Increase in finance income 100,178 Increase in net operating income 80,461 Decrease in expenses related to strategic review 40,641 Increase in gain on disposal 17,199 Increase in administrative expenses (15,078) Increase in current taxes (40,001) Decrease in recovery of deferred income taxes (331,457) Decrease in net loss $1,614,216

The decrease in the unfavourable fair value adjustment to investment properties was the result of a lower upward adjustment in investment property capitalization rates during nine months ended January 31, 2024, as compared to the nine months ended January 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP financial measures

Net operating income

The non-GAAP financial measure Net Operating Income for the nine months ended January 31, 2024 was $1,847,990, a $80,461 increase compared with the previous year. This increase was the result of both improved revenue and reduced property operating expenses.

Nine months ended January 31 2024 2023 Property revenue $2,120,481 $2,056,499 Property operating expenses (272,491) (288,970) Net operating income $1,847,990 $1,767,529

Funds from operations and Adjusted funds from operations

For the nine months ended January 31, 2024 the Company recorded Adjusted funds from operations of $773,728 ($0.43 per share) compared to $636,382 ($0.35 per share) in 2023.

Nine months ended January 31 2024 2023 Net income (loss) ($229,305) ($1,843,521) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Adjustment to fair value of investment properties 1,197,885 2,960,158 Loss (gain) on sale of investment properties (2,122) 15,077 Tax on gains from sale of property 54,736 9,065 Deferred income taxes (179,581) (511,038) Funds from operations 841,613 629,741 Add (deduct) non-operating items: Expenses related to strategic review - 40,641 Sustaining capital expenditures (67,885) (34,000) Adjusted funds from operations $773,728 $636,382 Adjusted funds from operations per share $0.43 $0.35

Loading... Loading...

STRATEGIC REVIEW

The Board of Directors continually evaluates strategic directions for the Company and has engaged in discussions with potential acquirers. While the Company has engaged in some discussions within the last year, none of those discussions are active at this time. The Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate, and as required.

DIVIDEND

The Directors of the Company have declared the regular semi-annual dividend on Class B Special and Common Shares of 40 cents per share. This dividend of 40 cents will be paid to those shareholders of record as of March 20, 2024, and payable on March 28, 2024.

The dividends for Canadian tax purposes will be considered as an eligible dividend.

The Company's interim financial statements for the nine months ended January 31, 2024, along with the Management's Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that although the terms "Net Operating Income", and "Funds From Operations" are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles. Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors

G.W.J. Pottow, President

Tel: 416-698-2591