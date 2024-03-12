INDEVCO North America Launches user friendly new website

Loading... Loading...

Richmond, VA, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDEVCO North America, a leading provider of innovative building products and packaging solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its brand new, sleek new website. The revamped website offers a user-friendly interface and enhanced functionality, providing visitors with easy access to information about the company's business units: Building Products, Packaging Solutions, and Recycling Solutions.

The new website features a modern design that reflects INDEVCO North America's commitment to innovation and excellence. With a clean and intuitive layout, visitors can easily navigate through the site to explore the wide range of products and solutions offered by the company.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which showcases our Building Products and Packaging Solutions in a visually appealing and user-friendly manner," said Ned Bassil, CEO of INDEVCO North America. "We believe that this revamped website will provide our customers and partners with a seamless experience, allowing them to easily find the information they need and discover the breadth of our offerings."

The Building Products section of the website highlights INDEVCO North America's comprehensive range of innovative solutions for the construction industry through Barricade Building Products and Perma R Products. From weather-resistant barriers and sheathing to roofing underlayments and more, visitors can explore the company's high-quality building materials and learn about their applications and benefits.

The Packaging Solutions section showcases INDEVCO North America's expertise in providing sustainable and efficient packaging solutions for various industries. Visitors can discover the company's wide range of packaging products, including corrugated boxes, flexible packaging, and specialty films, and learn how these solutions can help optimize their packaging processes.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional products and solutions to our customers, and our new website is an extension of that commitment," added Bassil. "We invite everyone to explore our website and discover how INDEVCO North America can meet their building products and packaging needs."

To experience the new website and learn more about INDEVCO North America's Building Products and Packaging Solutions, please visit indevconorthamerica.com.

About INDEVCO North America:

INDEVCO North America is a leading provider of innovative building products and packaging solutions. With a commitment to sustainability, quality, and customer satisfaction, INDEVCO North America offers a wide range of products, including weather-resistant barriers, sheathing, roofing underlayments, corrugated boxes, flexible packaging, and specialty films. For more information, visit indevconorthamerica.com.

Attachments

Megan Goss INDEVCO Packaging Solutions 8048769170 marketing@indevco-na.com