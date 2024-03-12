Performance Shipping Inc. Secures Five-Year Time Charter Contracts With Clearlake for Three Newbuilding Vessels at US$31,000 Per Vessel Per Day

Loading... Loading...

ATHENS, Greece, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG, ("we" or the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today announced that, through separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, it has entered into time charter contracts with Clearlake Shipping Pte Ltd (the "Charterer") for the previously announced three newbuilding LNG-ready, scrubber-fitted, LR2 Aframax tanker vessels. Each employment will be for a firm period of 5 years with the option to extend for a 6th and 7th year. The optional periods are to be declared by the Charterer 12 months in advance. The gross charter rate will be US$31,000 per vessel per day for the firm period of five (5) years, and a base rate plus profit share for the optional periods, if declared. Employment is expected to commence upon delivery of the vessels to the Company in the fourth quarter of 2025, the first quarter of 2026, and the second quarter of 2026.



Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"We are thrilled to announce these time charter contracts for our newbuild vessels and the commencement of a strategic relationship with Clearlake Shipping, a subsidiary of Gunvor Group, one of the world's largest independent commodities trading houses. These contracts highlight our prudent approach in securing long-term fixed revenue at profitable charter rates and achieving significant cash flow visibility during the initial years of operation of our three newbuilding sister ships. The gross revenue for the firm period of the contracts is expected to reach $169.8 million, representing approximately 88% of the aggregate construction costs. This increases our remaining fleet-wide fixed revenue backlog to approximately $211.4 million, based on the minimum duration of each charter."

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements and on time charters.

Corporate Contact: Andreas Michalopoulos Chief Executive Officer, Director and Secretary Telephone: +30-216-600-2400 Email: amichalopoulos@pshipping.com Website: www.pshipping.com Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email: enebb@optonline.net