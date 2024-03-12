Immunovant Awarded U.S. Patent for IMVT-1402

Loading... Loading...

Composition of matter patent issued with coverage until June 2043





Patent also includes methods of use and methods of manufacturing claims



NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. IMVT, a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,926,669 ("the ‘669 patent") for IMVT-1402, the Company's second-generation antibody targeting the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor (FcRn). The allowed claims cover composition of matter for the binding sequence of IMVT-1402 to FcRn, method of use of the antibody for treating autoimmune disease, as well as methods for its manufacturing. Not including any potential patent term extension, the ‘669 patent will expire on June 23, 2043. IMVT-1402 is being developed by Immunovant based on antibody discovery efforts by HanAll Biopharma.

IMVT-1402 delivered subcutaneously has demonstrated potentially best-in-class profile in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy adults, with initial data demonstrating a deep immunoglobulin G (IgG) reduction that is similar to batoclimab, but with no or minimal changes in serum albumin and LDL cholesterol, consistent with placebo. Immunovant believes that IMVT-1402 administered weekly can achieve steady reductions in IgG and further believes that steady reductions in IgG lowering are needed to avoid fluctuations in efficacy.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.immunovant.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as "can," "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "design," "plan," "intend," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements include statements regarding Immunovant's intellectual property portfolio; Immunovant's belief regarding the impact to IgG with IMVT-1402 administered on a weekly basis; and potential benefits of IMVT-1402's unique product attributes and potential best-in-class profile. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Immunovant's management that, although Immunovant believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Immunovant expected. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: Immunovant may not be able to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights; initial results or other preliminary analyses or results of early clinical trials may not be predictive final trial results or of the results of later clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from clinical trials; the timing of discussions with regulatory agencies, as well as regulatory submissions and potential approvals; the continued development of Immunovant's product candidates, including the number and timing of the commencement of additional clinical trials; Immunovant's scientific approach, clinical trial design, indication selection, and general development progress; future clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency, or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; any product candidate that Immunovant develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; Immunovant's product candidates may not be beneficial to patients, or even if approved by regulatory authorities, successfully commercialized; the potential impact of global factors, such as the post-COVID-19 environment, geopolitical tensions, and adverse macroeconomic conditions on Immunovant's business operations and supply chain, including its clinical development plans and timelines; Immunovant's business is heavily dependent on the successful development, regulatory approval and commercialization of batoclimab and IMVT-1402; Immunovant is at an early stage of development for IMVT-1402 and in various stages of clinical development for batoclimab; and Immunovant will require additional capital to fund its operations and advance batoclimab and IMVT-1402 through clinical development. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Immunovant's periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Immunovant's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 12, 2024, and Immunovant's subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Immunovant undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Chau Cheng, PhD, MBA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Immunovant, Inc.

info@immunovant.com