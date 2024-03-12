Ranchero Finalises Option on Pinchi Lake Nickel Project in British Columbia, Canada

Loading... Loading...

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranchero Gold Corp. ("Ranchero" or the "Company") (TSX.V:RNCH) is pleased to announce that further to its press releases on November 21, 2023 and February 26, 2024, it has closed its option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Recharge Resources Ltd. ("Recharge") whereby Ranchero can earn a 100% interest in the Pinchi Lake Nickel Project (the "Pinchi Project"). For further information regarding the Option Agreement, see the Company's press release dated November 21, 2023.



The Pinchi Project consisting of six mineral claims totaling 3,917 hectares, situated approximately 15 to 30 km northwest of Fort St. James and 120 km northwest of Prince George in central British Columbia. Further information on the project can be found in the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Murray Ridge (Pinchi Lake) Property dated February 8, 2024 filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's profile.

In accordance with the Option Agreement, Ranchero has issued 835,000 common shares in the capital of Ranchero to Recharge. The common shares are subject to a four-month hold period ending on July 13, 2024 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Option Agreement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Martyn Buttenshaw, a director of Ranchero, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Ranchero Gold

